President Biden ‘more than comfortable’ visiting NI despite recent violence

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet the five main parties on Wednesday ahead of his address at Ulster University.

It is understood all the parties are to spend a short amount of time with the president in an unofficial capacity at the university’s Belfast campus.

In what could be a rare moment of unity by the five parties since the collapse of the Executive last year, if they have an audience together it would be the first time they have presented a united front since condemning the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot by the New IRA in February.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the bravery and compromise exhibited by the political leaders who secured the Good Friday Agreement as he called for power-sharing to swiftly return to Northern Ireland.

President Biden will arrive on Air Force One at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday night where he will be greeted by Mr Sunak.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has restricted the Co Antrim airport’s airspace throughout Tuesday and Wednesday due to the president’s visit.

His cavalcade will then take the president to an undisclosed location in Belfast.

The president’s visit comes following scenes of violence against police in Londonderry during a dissident parade.

Asked about the matter during a press briefing, a White House spokesman said the president is “more than comfortable” visiting Northern Ireland despite the recent violence.

National security council co-ordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said: “As for security concerns, you know we don’t ever talk about security requirements of protecting the president, but the president is more than comfortable making this trip and he’s very excited to do it.” He said Mr Biden is grateful for the work Northern Ireland’s security forces have done and “continue to do to protect all communities”.

The White House spokesman said the US President has been “very excited” about visiting the island of Ireland for “quite some time”.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, President Biden will deliver a keynote speech at Ulster University on Wednesday which is the only official event planned by the White House in Northern Ireland. Mr Kirby said Mr Biden will speak about the “tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

“It will underscore the readiness of the United States to preserve those gains and support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” he said.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Kirby added: “Today, I think you all know is actually the 25th anniversary since the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was signed, ending decades of violence and bringing peace and stability to Northern Ireland.

“President Biden cares deeply about Northern Ireland and has a long history of supporting peace and prosperity there.

“As a US senator, Joe Biden was an advocate for how the United States could play a constructive role supporting peace.”

The PSNI has warned the public of traffic disruption in Belfast city centre on Tuesday and Wednesday and have closed a number of roads to facilitate the president’s visit.

President Biden will travel south of the border after his speech at Ulster University for a number of other engagements and is expected to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins later this week.

His visit comes after he confirmed he “plans” to run for re-election as president next year.