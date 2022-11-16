President Biden raised Northern Ireland concerns and stressed Good Friday Agreement commitment during meeting with Rishi Sunak

The US administration has stressed their “commitment” to powersharing in Northern Ireland during talks between President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The White House confirmed the two leaders spoke about Northern Ireland during their meeting in the margins of the G20 summit.

During their conversations, the two men "affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement", according to a White House spokesperson.

It was also confirmed by Downing Street that President Biden raised concerns about the situation in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is currently without a powersharing government at Stormont as a result of the DUP’s refusal to allow the nomination of an Assembly Speaker or join and Executive.

Their refusal comes amid their opposition to the post-Brexit trading agreements signed by London and Brussels which see additional checks on some goods crossing the Irish Sea.

A Bill is currently going through the House of Lords which gives ministers in the UK Government the powers to override some aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation.

Asked if the US president raised concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Prime Minister's press secretary said: "Not specifically, no".

Pressed on whether he raised concerns about the Northern Ireland situation in general, she said: "Yes."

"They both expressed their commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement," she said.

She added that the Prime Minister "expressed his desire to get a negotiated settlement and to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected."

Over the weekend reports suggested the US is urging a deal over the protocol to be concluded by April ahead of a potential visit by Joe Biden.

According to sources within Brussels, the administration in Washington is putting pressure on the European Union and the UK Government to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve the protracted issue.

Mr Biden is tipped to make a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a series of events scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

However, as the Belfast Telegraph reported in October, a failure to reach agreement on the protocol and thus restore an Assembly and Executive at Stormont is likely to damage the chances of a presidential visit.