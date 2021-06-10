President Biden should ‘reflect on reality’ of protocol says DUP’s Poots

Edwin Poots has told Joe Biden he should “reflect what the reality is”, after the President of the United States expressed concerns the row over the NI Protocol could endanger peace.

Ahead of the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall on Friday, the President and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to discuss the row over post-Brexit trading arrangements, with the US leader warning of the potential damage to the Good Friday Agreement.

Rejecting the comments from President Biden, Edwin Poots told the media on Thursday the President was “not well informed”.

"It would strike me that it's not well informed in that the imperilling of the peace has been as a consequence of the protocol and because of the implementation of the protocol," he said.

"We've seen riots on the streets in Northern Ireland which we hadn't seen for many years and I think the President would do well to reflect on what the reality is.

"The east-west relationship has been harmed, barriers have been put east-west, that is unconstitutional and the issue that regulation is being made on behalf of Northern Ireland in Brussels without representation is something that is against democracy.

“The United States of America was always a country which wished to have democracy right around the world, so I would like to think that the United States of America would recognise and respect the democratic rights of people in Northern Ireland to have some say over the people who are making the laws that are actually applied to them.”

Mr Poots made the remarks following a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Michael Gove at Stormont House in Belfast.

The new DUP leader said the Protocol had a "significant priority" in their conversation.

Also speaking after the meeting, Michael Gove rejected claims the government negotiations were causing damage to the peace process and hit back at comments from EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic that the EU's patience was "wearing thin".

"I have worked with Maros Sefcovic in the past, I know that he is a pragmatic politician who has the interests of the people of Northern Ireland at the heart of everything he is doing,” said Mr Gove.

"There are details that we do need to resolve in order to ensure that the protocol works effectively but I know that the European team are committed to working with the UK Government to resolve those issues.

"On the whole question of the implementation of the protocol we have made it clear that the people of Northern Ireland have to come first.

“It has to be as lightly as possible on the daily lives and the economic lives of people in Northern Ireland and we are committed to doing everything we can to uphold our obligations under the protocol but also to make sure that the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in all of its dimensions, east-west as well as north-south is upheld and protected."