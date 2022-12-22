President Biden state visit to UK in doubt unless Northern Ireland Protocol row sorted – reports

A state visit to the UK by US President Joe Biden will be cancelled unless a deal is reached on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

According to sources in Dublin reported by the Daily Telegraph newspaper, President Biden’s visit could be in doubt if an agreement on the post-Brexit trading arrangement cannot be reached.

If a deal between London and Brussels is not reached it is understood Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, will visit instead.

It comes as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen earlier agreed to work together to find a solution to the row over the protocol during a call together.

In a call on Thursday, the Prime Minister and the European Commission president discussed the post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

There have been hopes that improved relations between London and Brussels in recent months could prompt a breakthrough on the protocol impasse, which has dominated relations between the UK and the EU for months.

The row has also caused major political turbulence in Northern Ireland, with the DUP blocking a return to powersharing at Stormont due to its opposition to the protocol.

It claims the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK by creating economic barriers on trade entering the region from Great Britain.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the Northern Ireland Protocol, they agreed on the importance of working together to agree a solution.”

Mr Biden is also tipped to make a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a series of events scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

However, as the Belfast Telegraph reported in October, a failure to reach agreement on the protocol and thus restore an Assembly and Executive at Stormont is likely to damage the chances of a presidential visit.

It comes as it was confirmed earlier this week Joe Kennedy III, a member of the most famous Irish-American political family, has been appointed as US special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of former US senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, and the grandnephew of former US president John F Kennedy.

The 42-year-old fills the role that has been vacant since January 2021, after the envoy under Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, stepped down from the post.