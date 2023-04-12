President Biden to meet PM before delivering speech at Ulster University

President Biden meeting Rishi Sunak with Joe Kennedy, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday evening. Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

President Joe Biden arrives at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast on April 11th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

US President Joe Biden is due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland.

The president arrived in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

He was greeted by Mr Sunak shortly after he touched down at 9.20pm, before heading to a city centre hotel amid a flurry of armoured cars.

He is undertaking a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Wednesday afternoon will see President Biden make a speech at Ulster University. He will then travel to the Republic of Ireland for further engagements.

We’ll be providing live updates and coverage here.