President Biden to name special US envoy to Northern Ireland in coming weeks: reports

President Biden is to name a special envoy for Northern Ireland in the coming weeks, according to sources in Washington.

Reported by Bloomberg, the President is seeking to appoint the role as part of the United States having a bigger say in Northern Ireland following the protocol row and coming up to the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A US official, who asked not to be identified by Bloomberg, said Biden would name an envoy in the coming weeks to focus on economic engagement in Northern Ireland.

Another person familiar with the matter said US diplomats across the region will look to address differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The position remains unfilled since the departure of Mick Mulvaney, who was former president Donald Trump's appointee.

Previous envoys include George Mitchell, Richard Haass and Gary Hart.

In August a group of US politicians wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to appoint a special envoy to Northern Ireland.

The letter, at the time signed by Bill Keating who chairs the US Foreign Affairs Committee’s Europe Subcommittee, and 34 other bipartisan members of Congress, said an appointment is needed urgently.

“The economic issues are critical — there’s a tremendous opportunity for Northern Ireland here,” Mr Keating said.

“It’s also important because there’s unfortunately an uptick of violence. We’re heading into the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement and some of those aren’t fully implemented others are are facing some challenges that could undercut the whole agreement.”

Last month reports emerged suggesting the US is urging a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol to be reached by April ahead of a potential visit by President Biden.

Mr Biden is tipped to make a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a series of events scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

However, as the Belfast Telegraph reported in October, a failure to reach agreement on the protocol and thus restore an Assembly and Executive at Stormont is likely to damage the chances of a presidential visit.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

The DUP has refused to nominate an Assembly Speaker or allow the formation of an Executive at Stormont until the matter is resolved.

Recent weeks have seen increasingly positive mood music among the UK and EU for reaching an agreement over the issue.