President Biden’s short NI visit is not a snub, says Chris Heaton-Harris

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has rejected suggestions that President Joe Biden is snubbing Northern Ireland by only making a quick visit here.

Mr Biden is travelling to Ireland next week, with his trip beginning in Belfast to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will arrive on Tuesday evening with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will leave Northern Ireland the following day for the Republic after a sole engagement at the official opening of Ulster University’s new campus.

Mr Heaton-Harris played down any suggestion that he is disappointed at the president’s flying visit.

He said: “I genuinely think it is absolutely not a snub. I’m delighted he is coming to Northern Ireland.

“I’m genuinely pleased he is coming to Northern Ireland.”

Mr Biden will attend only one event during the Northern Ireland leg of his visit to the £350m Ulster University premises in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter on Wednesday. Mr Heaton-Harris believes this is down to the president’s busy schedule and not Northern Ireland’s deadlocked political situation, as some have claimed.

“I’m quite sure he has other important things on his schedule,” he said.

Mr Biden will not be visiting Stormont, which has not sat as a functioning Assembly for more than a year, after the DUP walked out in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Despite the political deadlock, Mr Heaton-Harris feels President Biden will be impressed with the progress the province has made since the signing of the agreement in 1998.

“I’m absolutely sure he will be pleased with the progress that Northern Ireland has made in the last 25 years,” he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said that the president was welcome to visit Stormont if he wished to do so, adding: “The American President can visit wherever he wants to visit.”

After leaving Northern Ireland, Mr Biden will continue the rest of his trip in the Republic, focusing on his ancestral areas of Co Louth and Mayo.

Mr Heaton-Harris believes the president may be spending more time in the Republic due to family connections.

“I believe part of his trip is actually to go see family and relatives in Ireland,” he said.

The Tanaiste, Micheal Martin, also rejected suggestions that Mr Biden’s engagements were a snubbing of Northern Ireland.

“When the president of the United States comes to any location, I don’t think it can be described as that,” he said.

“I think it’s something to be welcomed.

“I think it’s very positive that President Biden is coming to Northern Ireland.

“I know from my contacts with the White House, in my discussions with President Biden, he’s very committed to the peace process, the Good Friday Agreement, and he’s particularly focused on the potential for economic development here.

“People are envious of the commitment of President Biden to Ireland, to the entire island of Ireland.”