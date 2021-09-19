President Higgins’ comments about DUP ‘break protocol’ says UUP’s Mike Nesbitt, as centenary invitation letter is revealed

Queen Elizabeth II walks with the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle on April 8, 2014 in Windsor, England

Comments made by Irish President Michael D Higgins referencing the DUP and why he is not attending a Northern Ireland centenery event “break protocol” and are “very damaging”, according to Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt.

The remarks come as the official invitation letter sent to the president inviting him to a Northern Ireland centenary event next month has been revealed.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Mr Nesbitt compared “some of the remarks the President of Ireland made about a political party”, to that of The Queen and her constitutionally neutral role.

"You could not imagine any circumstances in which the head of state of the UK, Her Majesty The Queen would make those sort of comments about a political party. That is very damaging,” said Mr Nesbitt.

"Unfortunately, particularly from a unionist perspective, it may define his legacy, it may contribute in a significant way as to how unionists view his presidency.

"If the reason he gave for not attending is to do with language, again I think that is very frustrating. I just think this was an unnecessary public spat.”

President Higgins said his decision to decline the invitation came after six months of consideration and said he was annoyed at the DUP for referring to him as “president of the Republic of Ireland,” rather than his proper title.

The SDLP MP Claire Hanna argued President Higgins’ role allows him to speak out and criticised the “contrived and very cynical responses” from some unionists.

"As an elected representative, he is entitled to weigh up the events he attends. He didn’t attend a 1916 rising event here in Belfast because he didn’t feel the political chemistry was right,” she added.

Revealed on social media, the letter sent to the president on behalf of what is called the Church Leaders Group (Ireland), features signatories from the four main churches on the island of Ireland, alongside the President of the Irish Council of Churches.

Dated May 20 and addressed to “The President of Ireland”, it officially invited the president to the event in Armagh on October 21, also confirming a similar invite has been sent to The Queen.

Speaking on Friday Michael D Higgins said he had raised concerns about the title of next month’s proposed church service from March of this year.

“That’s the beginning, so it isn’t a sudden decision, the decision is the outcome of a consideration,” the president said.

The president said the title of the event, which refers to the partition of Ireland and foundation of Northern Ireland, was not politically neutral and, as such, he felt it was inappropriate for him to attend the service.

In an interview with RTE in Rome, Mr Higgins said he had “no difficulties” appearing at other engagements in Northern Ireland alongside the Queen and insisted he was not involved in any “boycott” of events related to the centenary.

The decision by the president has been criticised by unionists, including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who described being “very disappointed” with the explanation given by President Higgins.

“This service is about hope and reconciliation. That is the theme. It is hosted by the four churches, that is in itself cross community. I don’t think this is about politics,” Sir Jeffrey added.

“I feel it is unfortunate the president feels he cannot attend this service for political reasons. I think it makes it very difficult for us to build the shared future we all want in Northern Ireland.”

The letter revealed to have been sent to the president said the congregation at the event will include: “Representatives from the political leadership of Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and Ireland, a cross section of the local population including some of our young people, and family members of those impacted during the difficult years of ‘the Troubles’.”

It also said the event will: “Provide the opportunity for honest reflection on the past one hundred years, with the acknowledgement of failures and hurts, but also with a clear affirmation of our shared commitment to building a future marked by peace, reconciliation and a commitment to the common good.

“The overriding theme will be that of ‘Hope’.”