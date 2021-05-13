Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to show ‘minimal level of decency’ and make Ballymurphy statement in House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to make an unequivocal public apology to the Ballymurphy families in the House of Commons.

Politicians called on Mr Johnson to take the step after a behind-closed-doors apology yesterday. Downing Street claimed Mr Johnson had "apologised unreservedly" during a virtual meeting yesterday with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

However, statements released by Sinn Fein and the DUP after the meeting made no reference to any apology, with Mrs O'Neill saying she told Mr Johnson he should apologise directly to the families.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is expected to make a statement today.

On Tuesday Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan found the Army responsible for nine of the 10 deaths at Ballymurphy in August 1971 and declared all those killed "entirely innocent". Following the Bloody Sunday Inquiry findings in 2010, then Prime Minister David Cameron apologised for the killings in the House of Commons.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the apology to Mrs Foster and Mrs O'Neill was "frankly, ridiculous".

Fellow party MP Claire Hanna called on Mr Johnson to show the "minimal level of grace and decency" displayed by Mr Cameron "rather than this contemptible apparent 'pass it on' effort, which wasn't even passed on".

Alliance MP Stephen Farry called on Mr Johnson to say sorry in the House of Commons today. "The scope of apology needs to be scrutinised to ensure it covers all aspects,” he said.

Briege Voyle, whose mother Joan Connolly was killed in Ballymurphy, asked if the Prime Minister was "trying to sneak in" an apology.

She said: "I don't care about an apology, I want to know why? Our loved ones were all completely innocent, so why were they shot?

"His apology means nothing. We need him to go back to the Ministry of Defence and tell them to tell the truth, tell our legal team the names of the soldiers who murdered our loved ones and ask them why?"

She said a statement in the Commons would have "at least been a bit more respectful, as if he is holding us in a wee bit of respect, but to do it this way is trying to push it under the carpet".

John Teggart's father Daniel was among those killed. He said the families were "really angry" at the way the apology was handled. He said they were reflecting following a “rollercoaster of emotions” on Tuesday when the news broke.

"Yesterday was our day and they've actually ruined it, they've tainted all of that by angering the families," he said.

"It's an insult to the families, the way they've treated us all over the years, and even when we're taking in what happened they've ruined it for us."