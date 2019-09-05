Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails fundraising efforts of 'inspirational' Northern Ireland man

The Prime Minister has awarded a young Co Down man with Down's Syndrome for his "inspirational" fundraising efforts for cancer and dementia charities.

Ryan Bogues (24), from Crossgar, began his "Ryan's Cookie Box" initiative in April 2015, which saw him making baked goods in exchange for donations to be placed in an honesty box outside his home.

His efforts have so far raised more than £40,000 for cancer and dementia charities. Funds have also went towards community projects, such as buying books and computers for schools.

Ryan has now been given a Points of Light award by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which recognises volunteers who are giving back to their community and inspiring others.

In a personal letter to Ryan, Mr Johnson said: "I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition of how your inspirational fundraising efforts have done so much to support cancer and dementia charities in Northern Ireland.

"Your service exemplifies the British spirit of generosity and philanthropy, which brings out the best in us all."

Ryan said he was "delighted" to receive the honour.

"I am delighted to receive this award from the Prime Minister and reckon that he might enjoy The Cookie Box special - Endorphin Bars… because Endorphins make you happy," he said.

"As a big Queen fan, I am also really chuffed that I am going to be a Point of Light on Freddie Mercury Day.”