Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly survives confidence vote

Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote at Westminster after a majority of Conservative MPs endorsed him as party leader.

Chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced the result just after 9pm.

A total of 359 MPs voted with 211 expressing confidence in the PM with 148 saying they don’t.

A simple majority of 180 would have been enough to oust Mr Johnson from Downing Street.

Critics had warned that more than 100 votes against Mr Johnson could prove deeply damaging.

Supporters believe the victory means the PM can breathe a sigh of relief.

Under current rules he cannot face another no confidence vote from within his own party for at least a year.

However, with another three years left of the current Westminster mandate there is still time for at least one more ballot before the next general election.

The Prime Minister has faced fierce criticism following the publication of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt was among the rebels who voted for change – he had encouraged colleagues to do the same.

Shortly before voting began at 6pm the Prime Minister told Tory MPs that a "pointless fratricidal debate" risked letting Labour into government as he promised that "the best is yet to come".

Hints of tax cuts were dropped as Mr Johnson highlighted previous achievements including his delivery of Brexit and support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

There were reports of "clapping and banging" as they PM made the last-ditch plea to his own MPs with some heckling their leader.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab are among those who expressed support for Boris Johnson ahead of the vote.