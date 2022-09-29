Prime Minister Liz Truss confirms NI households will receive £400 energy support payments in November

PM says she wants Stormont ‘back up and running’

Prime Minister Liz Truss has confirmed Northern Ireland households will receive a £400 energy bill discount in November – but did not confirm an exact date for the payments.

Ms Truss confirmed the payments would be backdated to October to coincide with the rollout of other payments in the UK.

She said her government had taken “decisive action” by “first of all making sure people were paying no more than £2,500 on a typical energy bill this winter and next winter.”

Her comments came in an interview with BBC NI’s Evening Extra radio programme.

"The scheme that applies in Great Britain will apply in Northern Ireland,” the PM said.

“We will be providing the same support to Northern Ireland as we are providing to people in Great Britain,” she added.

"It will be backdated from October 1. My understanding is it will be happening in November. I will get further details on that. What I can assure people is the scheme that applies in Great Britain will apply in Northern Ireland. So people have reassurance they are not going to be struggling with those very high energy bills."

Northern Ireland is currently without a government at Stormont as a result of the DUP refusing to nominate a Speaker or form an Executive in protest over the protocol and checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Ms Truss was also asked about the current impasse in Stormont and whether she would restart negotiations with the EU. The Prime Minister did not set out when or if further negotiations were going to take place.

"Of course I want to see the Assembly and Executive reformed as soon as possible and I encourage all parties to get on with that,” she added.

"I am very clear I want to see all parties part of the Assembly and the Executive. Including the DUP. I have made it clear to everybody.

"We have always been clear we want to resolve the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, ideally with a negotiated settlement. We remain open to a negotiated settlement.

“What I am about is making sure we restore the primacy of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. That we are treating both communities in Northern Ireland fairly.

"It means making sure the people of Northern Ireland can benefit from the same tax benefits as the people in Great Britain. We have put through the Northern Ireland Protocol bill to fix those problems.

“What we can’t allow is this situation to drift. I want to see the parties working together I want to see that government back up and running.”

Earlier DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said good progress has been made in the last few days over the Energy Support Scheme payments.

“The energy suppliers are coming to a legal agreement and a mechanism to allow that money to be paid,” he said.

“I had previously said that that money would be delivered in November/December time, and that will still be the case. We’re still hoping that that will be November time.

“We will still get it in one payment, whereas in the rest of the United Kingdom that is going to be over a period of six months. We will get all of our money in Northern Ireland before the rest of the UK.

“So we’re getting that money, using our influence to make sure that comes as quickly as possible to those who need it.”

Meanwhile, households which use oil-powered heating are to be offered £100 to contend with rising costs.

Mr Lyons said that is not enough, adding that he has been speaking to officials and ministers about that.

He added: “Over 65% of people in Northern Ireland have home heating oil, I don’t want them to be left out, and that’s why I have been engaging with government to try to tell them why it’s so important that that £100 is increased. It is not going to be enough for those who are struggling this winter.”