Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss ‘shipbuilding ambitions’ at start of two-day visit to Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Belfast on Thursday evening to mark the return of naval ship building in Northern Ireland, Downing Street has announced.

It was confirmed last month that Northern Ireland has been awarded a £1.6bn contract to develop and build the next generation of Royal Navy Solid Support Ships, which will provide global logistics and operational support to the Royal Navy, including the Maritime Strike Group on deployment.

During his two day visit to NI, the Prime Minister is expected to highlight “the UK-wide nature of the project” and that it “demonstrates how intertwined Northern Ireland’s economy is with the rest of the UK.”

The visit also marks Mr Sunak’s first official visit to Northern Ireland since taking office in October.

He will also meet with businesses and communities in Northern Ireland, as well as political leaders.

“Northern Ireland - its people and its future - are rightly at the centre of our shipbuilding ambitions,” said the Prime Minister ahead of his arrival in Belfast.

“And completing the next generation of our world class Royal Navy Support Ships - to strengthen our security at sea and across the globe - could not have found a better home than in Belfast, once the biggest shipyard in the world, with its proud tradition of skill and expertise.

“The thousands of high value jobs and the skills that are gained from delivering it now will help to lay the foundations of prosperity for tomorrow.”

The proposals from British-led Team Resolute places Belfast and Northern Ireland at its heart by boosting the UK’s naval shipbuilding capabilities for the future, including commitments to:

The project led by ‘Team Resolute’ will create 1,200 UK shipyard jobs and an expected 800 further jobs across the UK supply chain as well as see the completion of the entire final assembly for all three ships at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard in Belfast.

It will also include the delivery of 200 further education opportunities on graduate placements and apprentice programmes, with Harland & Wolff’s welding academy set to train 300 new UK welders for the programme’s duration.

Mr Sunak is also expected to host “an introductory meeting and informal discussions” with the leaders of the Executive Parties in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The meeting comes as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris met with party leaders earlier on Thursday at a roundtable discussion to “stress the importance of a reformed Executive.”

Mr Sunak previously attended the British Irish Council summit (BIC) in Blackpool in October, however due to a lack of First and Deputy First Minister positions in Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Assembly was unrepresented.

Earlier, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said any meeting with the Prime Minister had to have a political outcome, and that she did not want “tea and sympathy”.

Leader of the DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hoped to hear of “a renewal of his commitment to resolving the issues around the protocol” from Mr Sunak.