Prime Minister to meet Taoiseach in Dublin next week for Brexit talks

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach will meet in Dublin next Monday, it has been revealed.

Sources in Dublin said they are “very happy” that Mr Johnson has finally taken up an invitation for a meeting on September 9 issued by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Boris Johnson confirmed his intention to discuss Brexit with face-to-face with Leo Varadkar during a rowdy debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he wanted talks on an all-Ireland approach to agriculture and food products.

"We recognise that for reasons of geography and economics agri-food is increasingly managed on a common basis across the island of Ireland," he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

"We are ready to find ways forward that recognise this reality provided it clearly enjoys the consent of all parties and institutions with an interest.

"We will also be discussing this with the EU shortly and I will be discussing it with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday."

Speaking on Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will listen to alternatives to the Irish border backstop.

Mr Varadkar said: "Of course, I would listen to any proposals that the British Prime Minister may have to achieve that by an alternative means and we provide for alternative arrangements in the joint political declaration.

"The difficulty is that anything we have seen so far, when it comes to alternative arrangements, do something very different.

"They just manage a border, they facilitate tariffs, they facilitate checks, they facilitate controls but try to do it in a way that is invisible and unobtrusive, and that is better than nothing but it is not the outcome that we want to achieve."

Mr Johnson has previously said he wants to scrap the backstop.