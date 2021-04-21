Prince Philip: Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald writes to Queen to formally express condolences

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Queen and Prince Charles to express her condolences over the death of Prince Philip.

The party confirmed Ms McDonald had written to the two senior royals following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ms McDonald tweeted on the day Prince Philip died: “Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Philip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

The emergence of the private correspondence to the Queen and Charles comes just days after Ms McDonald apologised for the IRA’s 1979 murder of Lord Mountbatten, who was the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle.

In what was seen as a significant shift in tone from her predecessor Gerry Adams, Ms McDonald told Times Radio: “I’m sorry that happened. It was heartbreaking.”

Her comments contrast with Mr Adams, who said he regretted the incident but also stood over comments that the royal family member “knew the danger” of coming to Ireland.

The IRA maintained Lord Mountbatten was a legitimate target.

He was killed by a bomb while fishing off the coast of Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, where he had been holidaying in his summer home of Classiebawn Castle.

The IRA bomb also killed his grandson Nicholas (14) and young Fermanagh crew member Paul Maxwell (15).

The Dowager Baroness Doreen Brabourne (83), was injured and died in a hospital the next day.

When asked if she would apologise to the Prince of Wales, Ms McDonald told Times Radio: “The Army and armed forces associated with Prince Charles carried out many, many violent actions on our island. I can say of course I am sorry that happened. Of course, that is heartbreaking. My job, and I think that Prince Charles and others would absolutely appreciate this, my job is to lead from the front, now, in these times.”

Meanwhile, the Queen’s 95th birthday will be a private and low-key event following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s birthday today falls within the two-week period of royal mourning, which is being observed until Friday, so no photograph to mark the milestone is expected to be released.

Philip’s family and friends gathered at St George’s Chapel at Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewell to the duke, who died peacefully on April 9.