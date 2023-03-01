Pro-Brexit unionist think tank's report rejects Windsor Framework

Paisley urges unionists to "tread carefully”

A new report from a unionist think tank has recommended that unionists do not support the Windsor Framework until certain amendments are made.

The Centre for the Union published a paper, co-authored by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, in which it stated: “We can not recommend- in the absence of additional components being added to the framework, alongside some present elements being amended- unionist support for the Windsor Framework.”

In the paper’s foreword, the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr notes that it ‘concludes further concessions or “components” must be “bolted onto” the framework and it will be for unionists to determine what those concessions should be”.

"Our recent history has taught us that we have been bitten hard by the protocol and we should continue to tread cautiously as we advance the cause of the pro-Union people,” he adds.

A main factor for the think tack rejecting the UK government’s new Northern Ireland Protocol deal, is that the controversially named Windsor Framework “does not restore and fulfil the Acts of Union 1800”.

"It therefore fails to satisfy the first of the Democratic Unionist Party’s (‘DUP’) seven key tests, or indeed the joint-unionist declaration signed by all unionist leaders on Ulster Day 2021,” the summary continues.

The DUP and other unionists opposed to the NI Protocol have argued that due to the de facto trade border it has caused in the Irish Sea, it conflicts with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The new report also mentions that because of this, the group feels that the NI Executive should not yet be restored.

"In the absence of this fundamental constitutional test, namely the restoration of the Acts of Union, being satisfied, it is our view that there is no sound basis upon which any unionist could, consistent with the joint-unionist declaration and DUP’s seven key tests, re-enter power sharing in Northern Ireland.”

However, the paper’s authors conceded that they “believe the Windsor Framework represents a significant and fundamental change to the Protocol” and welcome the initial idea of the Stormont Brake.

The new Irish Sea Border: What does it mean?

"It is a significant step forward, and provides a new framework within which a solution could, with some necessary improvements, be arrived at. However, in and of itself it does not represent that solution,” the report adds.

"We broadly welcome the Stormont Brake concept, but recommend further clarity be obtained on (i) the objective threshold for the triggering of the mechanism; (ii) who determines whether the relevant threshold has been met; and to receive confirmation that, consistent with our textual analysis, (iii) confirmation UK can not be bound by any adverse Arbitration ruling, and thus forced to implement EU law.”

The brake is designed to give the Assembly a greater say in how new EU laws are applied.

While the new framework states that the mechanism will be based on Stormont’s controversial Petition of Concern, it differs in that there is no mention of the need for cross-community consent to activate it. Instead, this could come at the end of the process.

Pulling the brake will require the signatures of 30 MLAs from two or more parties, meaning that, as things currently stand, Jeffrey Donaldson’s DUP and Doug Beattie’s Ulster Unionists could come together to activate it.

According to the framework, the brake is intended to be a last resort, used when a new EU rule has a “significant impact specific to everyday life that is liable to persist”. It is not to be used for “trivial reasons”.

John Larkin KC, the former Attorney General for NI, contributed an independently commissioned legal opinion to the report, in which he states that the proposals contained within the Windsor Framework are not compatible with the Acts of Union 1800, nor do they strengthen the “constitutional guarantee respecting the constitutional status of Northern Ireland”.

The DUP have still not revealed a decision on whether they wholly support the Windsor Framework or not, with leader Jeffrey Donaldson reiterating that his party will "consider very carefully" the terms of the new protocol deal.

You can read the full report from the Centre for the Union here.