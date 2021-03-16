Pro-choice activists slam Sinn Fein over Stormont anti-abortion vote absention

A Bill aimed at outlawing abortions being carried out in cases of non-fatal disabilities has passed its second stage in the Northern Ireland Assembly (Paul Faith/PA)

Abortion activists have roundly criticised Sinn Fein MLAs for abstaining on a vote to amend Northern Ireland’s abortion laws on Monday evening.

Twenty-seven Sinn Fein MLAs abstained on the Severe Foetal Impairment Abortion Bill – presented by the DUP MLA Paul Givan.

The Private Member’s Bill seeks to prevent abortions being carried out in cases of non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s syndrome.

The bill passed through to its second stage, after the Assembly Members voted 48 votes to 12 in favour of passing it.

The campaigning group Alliance for Choice said they were “disappointed” that Sinn Fein abstained on the vote and they joined with a number of other pro-choice campaigners in criticising the Assembly for passing the bill to the next stage.

Emma Campbell, co-convener of Alliance for Choice Belfast

Emma Campbell from Alliance for Choice urged the party to “review their party policy”.

“Sinn Fein should be pushing for significant increases in funding to help disabled people, as well as ensuring free safe legal and local abortion care on the whole island of Ireland,” she said.

“We urge Sinn Fein to review their party policy in line with the minimum human rights standards and stop criminalising people who have devastating decisions to make about a wanted pregnancy.”

Amy Merron from the Ulster University Pro Choice group slammed those MLAs who voted in favour of a “lack of trust” in women, following the vote, and again criticised Sinn Fein for abstaining.

“This will retraumatise women and pregnant people who have needed an abortion on the basis of severe fetal impairment,” they added.

“This amendment is anti-disability, anti-choice and anti-human rights, abstention is not an option.”

Helen Stonehouse, of the group Abortion Rights Campaign, accused the party of being “disingenuous” over their stance on the issue.

“Abortion access and disability rights are real issues which cannot be reduced to political point scoring,” she said.

“For Sinn Fein to claim a position of supporting women’s healthcare while refusing to oppose abortion restrictions is disingenuous.

“Abortion care must be free, safe, legal and local across the island of Ireland - pregnant people deserve to be cared for in their own communities.”

Jill McManus from the Queens University Belfast Student Union group - Project Choice - said the bill would push women into making "heartbreaking journeys" in order to access abortion services.

"Restricting access to free, safe, legal and local abortions only expands the healthcare inequalities facing the disabled community, as well as increasing the psychological harm and financial toll to women and pregnant people who are in the most vulnerable circumstances," they said.

"This motion serves as a stark reminder that our fight for abortion care and reproductive justice is only beginning."

During Monday’s debate, the deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said that the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann were "failing" women by refusing to commission services legislated for long ago.

Following the vote, a Sinn Fein party spokesperson said: “The British Government in response to the DUP's proposed bill have also said publicly that they will ensure that abortion legislation remains in line with CEDAW and therefore the DUP are aware that it will have no material effect. Instead, the DUP aims to pit one vulnerable group of people against another.

“For that reason Sinn Fein abstained on the vote on the DUP Bill.”

Northern Ireland’s previously restrictive laws were changed by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when the Stormont administration was collapsed.

The laws allow abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks.

Terminations are permitted up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.

There is no time limit in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or when there has been a diagnosis of a serious physical or mental impairment that would cause a serious disability.