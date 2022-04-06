Pro-life activists to pray for Michelle O’Neill ‘conversion’ in Coalisland protest

Sinn Fein politicians face pressure over abortion stance

Pro-life activists are to gather at Sinn Fein’s office in Coalisland next week to pray for “the conversion” of Michelle O’Neill.

Members of the Tyrone Pro-Life Network will lay white crosses outside the building “in memory of the thousands of babies who have died as a result of British abortion laws” brought in through “collaboration between Sinn Fein and English politicians”.

The group said they would be joined by other anti-abortion activists from both sides of the border next Tuesday.

They singled out Ms O’Neill and Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew for criticism.

Campaigner Catherine Sewell said: “After we have laid the crosses, we will say a rosary not only for the little babies slaughtered through abortion, but also for their parents and for Michelle O’Neill herself.

“Michelle O’Neill is an intelligent woman.

“She knows that abortion entails the destruction of a tiny human life, usually through the painful dismemberment of a little body in its mother’s womb.”

Ms Sewell rounded on Sinn Fein for recently supporting legislation at Stormont to prevent protestors outside abortion clinics.

She said abortion was “slaughter” and could never be described as “healthcare”.

“We will be praying for Michelle O’Neill’s conversion to the Catholic faith that she has abandoned in pursuit of the baubles and passing glory of worldly power”, Mrs Sewell said.

“Like the rest of us, Michelle will face her eternal judgment, whether that be 50 years from now or in a few weeks or days, only God knows.

“Our prayers are offered for her so that she will be given the grace to repent and reject the evils of abortion before that frightening, fateful hour of judgment.”

When contacted for a response, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “As political leaders we have a responsibility to deliver public services for everyone, including women who have a right to modern, compassionate healthcare, and who we trust to make their own decisions.”