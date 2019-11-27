Pro-life group set to stage second rally at Stormont

In the absence of a Stormont Executive, abortion was decriminalised in July (stock photo)

An anti-abortion group is holding a rally at Stormont on Saturday.

NI Voiceless, which held a similar demonstration in September that drew an estimated 20,000 people, will gather on the estate at 3pm.

Spokeswoman Sarah Crutchley (22) said the group had been overwhelmed with support.

"Many people have asked us to keep campaigning and to organise a second event," she added.

"Although it's a busy time of year, we wanted to give people the chance to remind our country's leaders that many people do not support the new legislation."

The group asked anyone who planned to attend the rally to bring pebbles bearing tributes to the unborn.

In the absence of a Stormont Executive, abortion was decriminalised in July.

However, many pro-life campaigners continue to lobby against the change.

They say the legislation was imposed on Northern Ireland by Westminster and will lead to one of the most liberal abortion regimes in Europe.