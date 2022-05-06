Pro-life West Belfast candidate could have breached electoral rules by taking photo of his ballot paper

An independent Assembly candidate who stood in West Belfast posted a photograph of his own ballot paper to social media on Thursday – despite it appearing to be against the rules.

Tony Mallon, who promotes himself as a independent pro-life candidate, posted a picture of his ballot paper on Facebook, writing: “Vote with your conscience today”.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees all UK elections, said it “can’t comment on this specific candidate, but generally speaking the law relating to obtaining information in polling stations and disclosing such information is complex”.

"Given the risk that someone taking a photo inside a polling station may be in breach of the law, whether intentionally or not, our advice is against taking any photos inside polling stations,” added the spokesperson.

While individuals are permitted to tell social media followers how they voted, photographing the ballot paper is not permitted and the punishment for revealing how anyone else voted, even accidentally, can be a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

When contacted about this, Mr Mallon said: “No comment.”

The Electoral Commission spokesperson added that postal ballot papers are treated differently in electoral law to polling station ballot papers.

" A postal voter may take a picture of their own postal ballot paper and publicise it (including via social media). However, while the postal voter themselves may publicise the information, if someone else persuades or induces them to make this information available, they would be committing an offence.”

Mr Mallon’s Facebook profile photo encourages people to “vote ONLY for candidates who will RESTORE PERSONHOOD for every unborn child”.

Previously speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said if elected, he would donate £11,000 — more than a fifth — of his annual £51,000 MLA wage “to a new local residents’ trust made up of all political perspectives”.

He also stated he was not an anti-vaxxer but he does believe there is “discrimination through the vaccine passports” and has regularly campaigned against them, including addressing a rally at City Hall.