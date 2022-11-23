Pro-union group led by former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster launches in London

Former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster will urge people across the UK to join together by promoting the benefits of the union as she officially launches Together UK in London.

Those gathered at a private event organised by the foundation on Wednesday will hear about the everyday benefits of east-west connections.

Together UK did not confirm who was in attendance at the event but Dame Arlene previously said there would be up to 100 “people of influence”.

The foundation’s website went live at 7pm on Wednesday as those behind it aim to counter a growing movement calling for the re-unification of Ireland.

Together UK Foundation launched on September 5 in Belfast.

The pro-union lobby group describes itself as a not-for-profit, non-party political organisation with an all-female board of trustees, which comprises of Dame Arlene, Sheila Davidson, Sangeeta Waldron, Alison Rankin-Frost and Melanie Hampton, with Patrons Lady Jane Grosvenor and Jeff Edwards MBE.

The Together UK event coincides with an Ireland’s Future event at Ulster Hall in Belfast where the audience will hear speakers advocate for, promote, debate and discuss Ireland’s future, including the possibility and viability of new constitutional arrangements on the Island.

The Together UK website states: “Together UK Foundation is inclusive of all cultural and political backgrounds within the UK, with the aim to provide a unifying voice that is informed, independent and factually based.

“Whether it is in relation to financial stability and pension security; continued support for a thriving NHS; an education service that equitably supports our young people to academic or vocational success or an environment that challenges climate change, we know that we are stronger together.

“We want everyone to be involved in making vital decisions about our lives and our society and over the coming months we will be commissioning research and launching new initiatives. Your experiences, views and ideas will feed into practical and achievable plans for change.”

As part of its campaigning work Together UK will be publishing reports and papers with academic institutions.

Amongst a series of points published on the website, it says: “The UK remains a major force in international diplomacy, one of the world’s leading military powers, the second highest international development donor, and has a huge global cultural influence.

"One in four countries currently has a leader who was educated in the UK.”

Higher education standards, the manufacturing industry and English being the global language of business and the internet were also cited as positives.

An event titled “What has the United Kingdom ever done for me?” has been scheduled for January 23, 2023, in Belfast.

Dame Arlene is listed as the main speaker with other guests to be confirmed.