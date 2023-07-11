Progress in divided society only achievable by consensus, says Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said progress in Northern Ireland can only be achieved through “consensus” as US President Joe Biden met with the prime minister yesterday.

President Biden hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.

The US president praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the PM held talks in the garden of No 10.

Speaking after the meeting, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey said the relationship between the UK and the US is very important and Northern Ireland has “proud historical connections”.

Welcoming President Biden, Sir Jeffrey added that, in any discussion around Northern Ireland, it is important to recognise the need for the country to move forward on “solid foundations”.

“In any divided society, progress can only be achieved through consensus,” he said.

“In Northern Ireland that means operating political arrangements that both unionists and nationalists support.”

President Biden, whose short layover in London comes ahead of a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said the relationship between the US and UK is “rock solid”.

He said he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally”, while Mr Sunak hailed the US and UK as “two of the firmest allies” in Nato.

But the issue of support for Ukraine’s ambitions for Nato membership and the US decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions are signs that Westminster and Washington are not entirely on the same page.

The president in recent days defended the “difficult” decision to send the weapons to Ukraine, with Mr Sunak responding by saying Britain “discourages” their use as one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs.

No 10 confirmed that the issue was discussed in the meeting between the leaders, which lasted around 40 minutes and was also attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said providing the weapons “was a difficult choice for the US” that had been “forced on them by Russia’s war of aggression”.

The two leaders “discussed the commitments that the UK has under that convention, both not to produce or use cluster munitions and to discourage their use”.

The UK is signed up to an international convention to ban the weapons, placing Mr Sunak under a duty to speak out against their use, but the US is not signed up to that agreement.

President Biden also met King Charles at Windsor Castle during his visit.

King Charles hosted the president for tea and talks, which lasted about 20 minutes, and they also viewed US-related items from the Royal Collection.

Ahead of the meeting, it was reported that climate change was due to be discussed, and at the conclusion of their talks the King and President Biden joined delegates from the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, who met at the castle.