Proposal to slash Causeway councillor pay by half 'a drop in the ocean'

It's not believed a proposal to half councillor and senior executive pay would get widespread support.

A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor has said a proposal to cut in half the wages of councillors and senior executive officers for 12 months would be "a drop in the ocean" in addressing funding difficulties.

UUP Alderman Norman Hillis said he doesn't believe the move, proposed by independent councillor Padraig McShane, would get universal support.

Mr McShane said the cut would raise £500,000 and that elected representatives and senior council officers should be seen to be doing something on the council's £70 million debt.

Meanwhile, the umbrella body for councils in Northern Ireland has defended rate hikes after the council struck a rate increase of 7.65%.

The council has been forced to withdraw support from high-profile events such as this year's Portrush air show and close the popular tourist destination Waterworld.

NILGA said councils were operating in the most challenging financial environment faced by local government since 1972.

"It is clear that councils are investing in a massive range of capital projects as well as in community initiatives which often fall outside of their statutory, core remit.

"In the Assembly's absence between late 2016 and early 2020, huge expectations on, and diverse investment priorities for, councils have led to rate increases in some cases above the rate of inflation," said a spokesperson.

Mr McShane, who has spoken out about how council finances have been handled, said he would encourage councillors not to claim mileage expenses or other extras.

Councillors get an annual allowance of £15,071 every year with top ups for those who have extra responsibilities - for example, the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sean Bateson receives an extra £12,000.

Alderman Norman Hillis from the UUP said the move was "worth considering" but said the amount claimed by most councillors is extremely small.

"While the Assembly wasn't working, the councillors were still at the coalface. If you look up my expenses over the past year, I doubt I've even claimed £100," he said.

"We're working on a £60m budget and one department overshot its budget by £3.9m. Cutting councillors pay in half would be a drop in the ocean."

He said a bigger effort should be made by the council to operate within its budget.

"At the present time we're doing a whole load of cost-cutting exercises," he said.

"The way the council seems to think is you close Waterworld, you start charging for parking, you don't look at more efficiencies.

"We're now five years into the super council and we're now looking at amalgamating the bin routes, five years later. I just think a lot more can be done."

Mr McShane said councillors who contacted him on Monday didn't "have the appetite" for having their pay cut but that such a move would require buy-in from all stakeholders.

He said he'll be bringing the issue up whenever the council meets to discuss finances again.

"I have to respect that for some people, it's their only job but I also think everyone should give what they can. It should be organised throughout the council," he said.

"I think it's very important that elected representatives and those that manage the accounts are seen to be doing something about it. All of them should show a bit of humility to the pain and suffering of ratepayers for a period of 12 months and then have a review," he said.

NILGA said the matter was for individual councils and could not comment on the Causeway situation.

In a statement, they said said the association would work with councils to develop additional resources - and said it was no longer sustainable for councils to support investment in health and infrastructure without help from the rest of government.

All Northern Ireland councils have voted to increase domestic rates this year, with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recording the biggest increase.

A council statement said debts of £71.1m (as of March 2019) mean those with properties valued at £200,000 will pay an extra £55 a year, or £1.07 a week.

The rates hike was approved by 20 councillors from the DUP, UUP and the Alliance Party last Thursday after councillors were forced to call in the Audit Office after the scale of the council's debt was revealed.