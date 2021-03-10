Proposals to charge for use of north Down coast slipways put out to consultation

A plan to start charging for the use of slipways on the north Down coast and Ards Peninsula is to be put out to consultation.

Ards and North Down Borough Council officials have proposed charging £50 per year, or one-off payments of £5 per launch, for vessels entering and leaving the Irish Sea and Strangford Lough.

The council is responsible for slipways at Portaferry, Holywood, Groomsport, Donaghadee, Millisle, Ballywalter, and Ballyhalbert. Groomsport is the only one that has a yearly fee of £103, or £8.40 per launch.

A council report on the matter said several of the slipways faced problems. At Portaferry, for example, a padlock and chain was put across the slipway because of an increased use of jet skis during lockdown.

The report said: “These craft can often attract novice mariners who are not always aware of considerations such as speed restrictions, wildlife and noise.”

Donaghadee has seen complaints over cars parking in front of slipways and blocking sea vessels, while Groomsport has had complaints over uninsured vessels using the access points.

Officers suggested following the example of Portaferry and securing each of the slipways with a chain and padlock, with signage giving information on acquiring a permit.

The report said the chain should be positioned to allow those with kayaks and paddleboards to move around it.

It added that the new system would “allow officers an opportunity to vet potential users, ensuring that the vessel is appropriate and that the operator has the necessary insurance in place”.

“If officers know the slipway users, we can better deal with the complaints of inappropriate behaviour,” it explained.

Welcoming the plan, SDLP councillor Joe Boyle said: “It is good to see we are putting some sort of structures in place here because that actually protects the genuine users and stops people who abuse our harbours rather than use them.”

Green Party Councillor Barry McKee added: “I think the management proposals laid out in this report seem very sensible. The primary thing is they will improve safety for users and make it a better and more uniform experience for everybody.”

But objecting to a proposal to chain off six parking spaces in Donaghadee as part of the plan, DUP councillor Janice MacArthur said: “With each slipway, there are significant variables. For example, Donaghadee slipway sits within a car park, which is a very public space.

“We have to watch and ensure that we bring the public along with us. I think, therefore, that it is important to have some consultation on this.”

She forwarded her own proposal for a consultation to “ensure that, as far as possible, council slipways are used by insured and registered vessels, swimmers and users of non-motorised craft have an access point where appropriate and adequate turning space is available for vessels towing boats”.

Arguing for the deferral of the proposal, UUP Alderman Angus Carson said: “It is the wrong time to be introducing this given that we are still in Covid. Dear knows how long this will last, perhaps the whole summer.”