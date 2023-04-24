Proposed budget cuts at Stormont ‘undeliverable’, says former head of NI’s civil service

The former head of NI’s civil service has said proposed budget cuts at Stormont are “undeliverable.”

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Politics, Sir David Sterling described the situation as “the worst that it has been".

Some departments are expected to see cuts of up to 10%, but with inflation sitting around 10%, that will mean cuts “in real terms” are much higher, he said.

"The level of cuts that are being sought are just undeliverable," he added.

Last week, a leaked Government paper revealed the devolved executive is losing £700m a year by failing to charge for services such as domestic water supply, prescriptions, domiciliary care, transport for the over-60s and having significantly lower university tuition fees than England.

The NIO document, prepared for NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, also said workforce efficiencies in the civil service should be considered for making savings.

A budget is expected to come through this week.

"I think public services and departments are collateral damage in the struggle the Government is having to get the institutions up and running again," the former head of the civil service said.

"In real terms, the cuts will be very large in many areas. And as I've said before, and many of my former colleagues have said, this is fundamentally undemocratic, it's fundamentally unconstitutional.

"There are public service bodies, there are charities all over the place now, who are having to plan to lay people off, capacity will be lost. Irreversible damage will be done.”

Civil servants have been running Stormont departments since October. This is because politicians have been unable to form an Assembly due to the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol, and now the Windsor Framework.

Their powers are limited due to there being no departmental ministers in place.

"My understanding is that the civil service are expecting that the Secretary of State will simply announce allocations at departmental level so he will not specify where any cuts are to fall," Sir David said.

"We know that there is a measure of protection being afforded to the big budgets in health and education, but even they will be expected to absorb some cuts, but the other departments will probably be having to absorb cuts of more than 10%, and if you take into account we have 10% inflation, in real terms it's significantly more than that."

The leaked NIO briefing paper suggested that hundreds of millions of pounds could be raised by bringing in water charges, raising tuition fees and prescription charges.

The document said NI is receiving 21% more per head of population than England for the period 2022-25.

However, it added that political instability at Stormont and a failure to undertake major public service reform has led to the devolved administration’s financial difficulties.

Last month, the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council, an independent budget watchdog, said departmental spending was due to fall by 6.4% in real terms in 2023-24.

However, if bigger departments in health and education are protected it would mean deeper cuts in other areas.

It was revealed in February that services provided by Northern Ireland Executive departments faced cuts of at least £500m in cash terms in the new financial year.