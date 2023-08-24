Protests over McGuinness’s role as Education Minister included walkout at Donaldson’s old school, declassified files reveal

The late Martin McGuinness at his desk in the Department of Education in 1999 (PA)

There was circumstantial evidence that walkout protests by pupils at Jeffrey Donaldson’s old school were being orchestrated using “misinformation”, according to a declassified government file.

Sinn Féin’s unexpected decision to put Martin McGuinness’s into the role of Education Minister in December 1999 caused consternation among many unionists at a time when the IRA had not yet given up any weapons or given any indication that it was done with violence for good.

There were multiple protests in schools across Northern Ireland, one of which was in Kilkeel High, the school once attended by Jeffrey Donaldson.

The then UUP MP, who is now the DUP leader, had backed the protesting pupils, saying that “politics are everywhere in Northern Ireland - including the classroom”.

A report by TJ Shaw, the chief inspector of schools, was sent to the Department of Education the following week after he had sent a colleague to the school to assess what had gone on.

The document, which has been declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20 Year Rule, said: “There is circumstantial evidence which suggests that the demonstrations by pupils are being orchestrated: Many of the protests have been preceded by pupils asking their peers to sign a petition objecting to the minister; the pupils who are acting as organisers are quoting the same mis-information to persuade their peers to join them in the protest (all pupils will be forced to learn Irish, play Gaelic games, attend integrated schools…”; the spokespersons leading the protests use the same form of words and clichés; there are flags, banners, etc, in readiness when the protest begins; others, over school leaving age, turn up to support the protest, local anti-agreement politicians are soon on the scene, as are representatives of the press.”

He said that the demonstrations were “damaging the morale and relationships within the schools affected” and “they make it even more difficult to plan a programme of school visits for the minister.

However, on 9 December the department received a letter from a pupil whose name has been redacted but said: “Dear Mr McGuinness, As a pupil of [redacted] who is pro-Agreement, pro-Executive and supportive of you in your new post, I would like to apologise for some of the pupils of my school in the light of today’s protest against you therein.

“It was an act which could have been peaceable, but degenerated into supreme senselessness and I completely disassociate myself from it.”

The pupil went on: “I hope you can find it in you to forgive these people who perpetuated such an incident, as I don’t believe that they are being led by anything other than indoctrination from the pessimistic outside world.”

The pupil asked Mr McGuinness that their name and their school name not be mentioned. Almost a month later, he replied to thank them and wish them well.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Around the same time, Iris Robinson wrote to Nigel Hamilton, then Mr McGuinness’s top official and a future head of the Civil Service, to object to what she said she’d been told was the refusal to allow back into Comber High School pupils who had gone out to protest for a time.

She said they returned to find their classrooms locked and said it was “a total over-reaction by the principal to have locked the classrooms in this way” and it had “only helped to inflame the situation”.

Department of Education official Josie McCausland said they had spoken to Mr Drennan, the principal, who had said pupils weren’t locked out. Another official recommended that Mr McGuinness, rather than his top official, reply to Mrs Robinson to refute her claim.

A list was drawn up to monitor where protests were taking place. In the Belfast area there were short protests in or beside the school grounds at the Boys Model, Castle High, Glengormley High, Mount Gilbert Community College, and Girls Model schools.

An official recorded that “some pupils choose to stay away from school as a protest”.

In the west of Northern Ireland, five pupils threatened to skip class as a protest and some pupils walked out of Omagh High School.

At Duke of Westminster College in Kesh and Omagh Academy, a “small number of pupils” protested in a “low key” manner.

There were more protests in the more unionist Northern Education and Library Board area. Ballymena Academy saw protests from one hour to all afternoon, as did Cambridge House, Cullybackey High, and Ballymoney High where some pupils stayed out for two days.

Carrickfergus Grammar pupils signed a petition and the principal wrote to the minister.

There was a similar picture across a number of state schools in other areas. The most extreme protest was in Dundonald High where it lasted three to four days. An official noted that “a large number walked out and paraded at board headquarters and at Stormont” which was “significant”.