Protocol deal: Northern Ireland’s place in the union is secure, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has claimed his new Protocol deal means “Northern Ireland’s place in our union is secure,” while on his visit here.

Speaking on BBC’s Today programme, he said the new deal means “Northern Ireland’s place in our union is secure, that people will feel like they’re part of the same country.

“Crucially it restores and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland so that they and their institutions are in control of their destiny,” he continued.

The visit follows news of a fresh protocol deal with the EU that he promised would be a “turning point” for the region after a long period of stalemate at Stormont.

The new deal has been named the Windsor Framework. It removes barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a "veto" to politicians in Stormont on EU law - a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than some expected.

But it still includes a role for the European Court of Justice, with the Democratic Unionist Party and Tory backbenchers now set to study closely the details of the complex set of arrangements in the coming days.

"I’ve spent a lot of time listening to communities in northern Ireland, understanding the challenges that they were and are facing and then I’ve set about trying to do my best to resolves that,” said the Prime Minister.

“I do believe hand on heart that the Windsor Framework does that.

“I’ve been very clear that people in Northern Ireland need and deserve their government to be up and running,” he added.

The Prime Minister, who is also expected to speak to backbench MPs on Tuesday, spoke at length in the Commons on the deal as he sought to see off any threat of rebellion from within his own ranks.

But the reception so far has been warm, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcoming "significant progress" even as he warned that "there remain key issues of concern" regarding the deal.

The view of the party will be crucial, if the deal is to help restore powersharing at Stormont.

MPs are expected to get a vote on the deal, but Downing Street has not so far said when or how such a vote might take place.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party will take time to study the new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol before giving their verdict.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he recognises that progress has been made, including around a number of the areas his party has concerns over.

"These proposals go some way to addressing those concerns but there remain some issues where we continue to engage with the Government, and we will take our time," he said.

"As the Prime Minister said, this is a very complex agreement, we need to understand it, the legal text we only received yesterday afternoon so we're going to take time to study the legal text, to get legal advice on it, and then we'll come to a conclusion on the agreement as a whole."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said it will be "hugely disappointing" if the Democratic Unionist Party does not return to the Stormont powersharing executive following Rishi Sunak's deal with Brussels.

Mr Cleverly said the Government had been "very, very focused" on the party's concerns in their negotiations with the EU on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"They are quite understandably going to want to look at the detail of this. I really hope that once they look at the detail of this they will see we have taken their concerns very, very seriously," he told Sky News.

"I think they will know that I have been very, very focused on the concerns they have expressed on behalf of their community. They will have real authority when it comes to the Stormont brake.

"If they don't re-enter the powersharing executive, that will be hugely disappointing. It won't be good news for the people of Northern Ireland."

A key part of the deal is an emergency "Stormont brake" on changes to EU goods rules that can be pulled by the Northern Ireland Assembly, with No 10 hopeful that it will ensure concerns over a "democratic deficit" are addressed.