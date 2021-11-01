Protocol has begun to damage Good Friday Agreement, claims Frost

Brexit Minister launches fresh attack on EU ahead of meeting

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has launched a scathing attack on the EU and the Northern Ireland Protocol, claiming it has begun to damage the Good Friday Agreement.

In a foreword to a new paper from the Policy Exchange think tank, Lord Frost — the key UK negotiator in talks that led to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement — accused the EU of behaving “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities involved”.

Lord Frost said that, when the EU-UK Joint Report into phase one of Brexit negotiations was circulated in December 2017, he and others realised a “crucial pass” had been sold in agreeing to “maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union which, now or in the future, support North-South cooperation, the all island economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement”.

This commitment would eventually evolve into the NI Protocol.

In his foreword, Lord Frost said he considered resigning over this issue back in 2017. He said it later became clear there was a risk the EU’s approach to the Protocol would not be consistent with the explicit commitment to protect the Agreement “in all its dimensions”.

“[The Protocol] has begun to damage the thing it was designed to protect — the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement,” he said. “The insistence of the EU on treating these arrangements as like any other part of its customs and single market rules, without regard to the huge political, economic, and identity sensitivities involved, has destroyed cross-community consent well before the four-year mark.”

Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic are to meet this week, after the latest round of talks on the Protocol failed to produce agreement.

SDLP Brexit spokesperson Matthew O’Toole said: “The industrial scale gaslighting by Lord Frost continues. Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement has been destabilised by hard Brexit and the obsessive British nationalist sovereignty fixation of Frost and others.

“The fact that new polling shows majority support for the Protocol and even greater opposition to triggering Article 16 underlines what we already knew — Frost and other ideologues care not about the people or economy of Northern Ireland, but their own nationalist project.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said Brexit itself was always going to damage the Agreement and this is one of many reasons why Brexit was such a “dangerous path”.

“The Protocol is the response to the challenges posed by Brexit to Northern Ireland. The EU has responded with greater understanding and sensitivity to the needs of this region than the UK Government. This is reflected in the radically different levels of trust expressed in last week’s opinion poll.” he said.

“Lord Frost would better serve the UK as a whole and Northern Ireland in particular through ceasing his counterproductive confrontational approach and achieving some pragmatic solutions around the Protocol.”

In a poll last week by Queen’s University, 87% of respondents do not trust the UK Government to manage the interests of Northern Ireland in respect of the NI Protocol, compared to 86% in a poll carried out in June. A majority (52%) here also express support for the Protocol.