Protocol: Simon Coveney is a trouble-maker not a problem solver, says Paisley

Protesters: Former Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson and Rose McCartney attend the protest at the Derry-Donegal border at Bridgend. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A DUP MP has accused Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney of being a trouble-maker, not a problem solver, on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Ian Paisley claimed Mr Coveney was “a negative influence” on talks between the UK and EU around the protocol.

He was speaking after European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said that “if there is a genuine problem” with the protocol, “we can find the solutions” — but said both sides have to work together.

He said that “political posturing and bringing... new problems to the table” will not help solve the issues.

Mr Paisley claimed Mr Coveney is viewed by Brussels as a negative influence on the talks.

Mr Paisley said. “Coveney — who is not negotiating with the UK — threatened that if Article 16 was triggered the EU would have to withdraw from the entire trade agreement and move to WTO rules. This was dismissed by EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

“The exchange indicates that the Irish Foreign Minister is more of a trouble-maker than a deal maker or problem solver.

“He clearly doesn’t want the issues caused by the protocol resolved, instead he wants to talk up the problems. This is classic Irish tactics of threatening and hiding behind the EU.”

Mr Coveney was contacted for comment.

Yesterday he said that he believed the UK and the EU were now “serious” about trying to find solutions. “I think both are serious in terms of their engagement now with each other, to try and find a way forward on practical things that can reduce the impact of the protocol on the ground,” he said.

“I think now is a time to try to give space to the negotiators.

“I think a lot has happened this year. A lot of that has not been good in terms of building trust between the two sides.

“I think instead of focusing on who’s at fault there I think, for now, we should certainly be giving both Lord Frost and his team and vice president Sefcovic and his team, the time and space to really get into the detail of negotiations.

“It’s encouraging that the negotiations this week, while they were difficult, I understand in Brussels, are continuing now next week in London.

“And of course, we all want to close this chapter if we can, particularly for the sake of Northern Ireland.”

Brexit minister Lord Frost warned the UK will have to safeguard its position “in other ways” if consensus cannot be found. Writing in the Mail on Sunday he said: “The current problems with the protocol go to the heart of our territorial integrity, of what it means to be one country and one market. They will not just disappear.”

On Saturday campaigners gathered at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic to warn the UK Government against triggering Article 16. Damian McGinty, from Border Communities Against Brexit, told a crowd at Carrickcarnon, Co Louth, that the majority of people here opposed the UK’s exit from the EU.