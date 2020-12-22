PSNI chief Byrne in apology after report finds bias claims 'justified' against over Black Lives Matter protests

But Police Ombudsman's report into Black Lives rallies is branded 'deflating' by protester

Police have been criticised for their handling of Black Lives Matter protests

Cuthbert Tura Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has apologised after a Police Ombudsman report strongly criticised his officers' handling of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and a 'protect our monument' counter demonstration.

Mr Byrne said the report provided "important commentary" on the pressures police were dealing with in enforcing coronavirus regulations.

“From the outset, both personally and as an organisation, we were alive to the widespread revulsion at the events that led to the death of George Floyd in the USA," he said.

“We tried our best to respect the public health requirements of the Northern Ireland Executive to save lives and at the same time deal with public outcry triggered by this awful death. We operated within the legal framework available to us at the time, but the Ombudsman is clear that whilst unintentional, we got that balance procedurally wrong."

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson concluded claims that the approach to the protests were unfair and discriminatory were "justified".

While she said the PSNI's different approaches to the two sets of rallies was not based on race or ethnicity, confidence in policing among some within the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities in Northern Ireland had been severely damaged.

She has also called on the PSNI to review any fines issued to BLM protesters.

The Ombudsman's position is laid out in a 90-page report published today into the affair, which was sparked after a number of BLM supporters were issued with fines for attending protests in Belfast and Londonderry in May and June.

Mr Byrne added: "As is only prudent and as the Ombudsman herself says in her comprehensive report, we will now seek to embrace the lessons learned and carefully consider her specific recommendations about policy, practice and procedural fairness.

“Our first step has already been to announce our new Community Relations Taskforce to help us do just that. We will provide more details about this early next year.

“We will have to review this report in concert with the earlier report from the Policing Board and I will report our next steps further in January.

“However, it is clear to me that some members of the Black and Minority Ethnic Community have been frustrated, angry and upset by our policing response and our relationship with them has suffered. For that I am sorry, and I am determined in that regard to put things right.”

The protests were held for George Floyd, a black man who was killed while being restrained by a police officer in the United States.

At the time of the protests there were strict restrictions on public gatherings due to the lockdown.

In other parts of the UK the protests led to historical monuments linked to the slave trade being targeted, prompting a counter protest at Belfast City Hall on June 13. No BLM supporters were present at the counter protest.

At the time no fines were issued at the counter event, prompting accusations the PSNI had displayed 'double standards' in its handling of the events.

The PSNI subsequently revealed it was probing the City Hall event.

Although clearing the PSNI's actions and insisting officers' decisions were not intentional, Mrs Anderson said the organisation has "severely damaged" the confidence of BAME communities here.

She explained that the situation had come about due to a "failure by police to fully understand their human rights obligations".

The Ombudsman has made a series of recommendations which include that in future police consider adopting a human rights-based approach to the policing of protests, which would involve balancing competing rights and risks.

But the report's findings were criticised by the BLM movement and its supporters.

Cuthbert Tura Arutura (47), who was voluntarily interviewed by police in July after attending the two Belfast rallies, described the outcome of the Ombudsman investigation as "heart-breaking" and "deflating".

"I feel let down by the Ombudsman," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Arutura said while he endorsed the Ombudsman's call for the PSNI to drop the fines, he stressed the police watchdog should have called for a full and public apology from the organisation.

"Fines - they've been paid already, but it is the emotional consciousness of people, the hearts of people, that are not dealt with by fines.

"They're dealt with by being human to one another, and this process being shown to us lacks humanity."

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin, who was fined at the Londonderry BLM protest, said the PSNI still "needs to be held to account".

He added: "The issues are clear-cut now. All fines and threats of criminal charges to organisers and the hundreds who joined the protests in Derry and Belfast should be dropped immediately."

Mrs Anderson's report also noted the challenges facing the PSNI at the time, noting the organisation was bearing the brunt of policing the lockdown restrictions.

"The task of enforcing those regulations has fallen largely to the PSNI, unfairly in my view, as those regulations make reference to the role of other 'designated' officials such as public health officials and local authority officials," she said.

She pointed to police records which outlined how the PSNI approached the 'protect our monument' protest, explaining that police were "mindful of the criticism" from the previous BLM protests, adding that the issuing of fixed penalty notices had "not led to crowd dispersal".

The report said that the issuing of fines would require more officers to be deployed, "which could lead to increased tensions".

Instead the approach was that they "prioritised persuading the organisers to keep within the Covid regulations".

"I think it is important to say at the outset that police officers at all three events were respectful, professional and courteous and had not engaged in harassment, as some people had claimed," she said.

But the Ombudsman stressed the PSNI failed to have "sufficient regard" for the international and domestic impact of Mr Floyd's death, adding that the use of the Serious Crime Act 2007 to caution organisers of the protest was "not appropriate".

She also called on the PSNI to consider redress for individuals who has been issued fines.