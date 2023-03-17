PSNI Chief thanks US President for words of solidarity over DCI Caldwell attack

Mr Biden referenced the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell during a speech in Washington DC

President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day. Pic: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Words of solidarity from Joe Biden over the attempted murder of PSNI DCI John Caldwell were ‘quite amazing’, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

Mr Byrne's comments come after President Biden referenced the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in a speech in Washington on Friday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times at a leisure centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month.

Mr Byrne thanked the US President for the "empathy and compassion" he had displayed to Mr Caldwell and his family.

"I think it's really important that the hard work that the men and women of the police service are doing around the clock is acknowledged in this way, I just think it's quite amazing," he said.

"We really, really appreciate the support from someone who's so significant in global politics."

Mr Byrne was at the St Patrick’s Day Lunch on Capitol Hill when Mr Biden highlighted last month's gun attack in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

"I think one of the themes of the few days here in various settings is politicians and other key people from right across the spectrum have been single in their sympathy for John himself, but also the effect on his family," he said.

"So when we get back we'll be able to pass on some of those messages (to his family), which I think, again, shows how this awful attack has crossed certainly to this part of the globe.

"I think people are united in condemning it and seeing support for policing certainly continue to make progress in the next 25 years, after 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement and continuing to keep people safe."

During the same event, President Biden praised Northern Ireland political leaders for standing together following the attack on DCI Caldwell in February, which has been attributed to the New IRA.

Following the murder bid, senior figures from the main Stormont parties went together to meet PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to receive an update on the incident.

Afterwards, they stood side by side along with Mr Byrne to condemn the attack and express solidarity with the police.

The show of togetherness came despite political upheaval at Stormont that has seen powersharing put in cold storage due to an impasse over post-Brexit trade.

Mr Biden referenced the incident in a speech at a St Patrick's Day lunch hosted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday.

"Northern Ireland leaders that are here today, let me say how important it was to see you standing shoulder to shoulder with Chief Constable Byrne confirming your commitment to the future following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell," said Mr Biden.

"We all have to continue to work to protect peace and stability."

It comes as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Northern Ireland politicians needed to ‘fulfil the promise’ of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

“I know the people of Northern Ireland want to see their political assembly and devolved government back up and running, and their politicians working to improve their lives,” Mr Varadkar told the St Patrick’s Day Lunch on Capitol Hill.

"So much has been achieved since 1998. Today, new generations of young people are growing up with no memory of the conflict that their parents endured and, as somebody who grew up in the 80s and 90s when political violence was an almost everyday occurrence, that is something to be profoundly grateful for.”

Mr Varadkar said an end to the political impasse brought on by disputes over Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol could deliver great economic prosperity for the region.

The Taoiseach highlighted the potential he saw in the new Windsor Framework struck by the EU and UK.

"I believe there are now incredible opportunities for economic development in Northern Ireland, especially with the potential of the Windsor Framework recently agreed with the European Commission and the UK Government," he said.

"Our task now is to complete that mission to help the people of Northern Ireland to build a more peaceful and more prosperous future together."