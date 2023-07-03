PSNI conducts security review after knife-wielding man accesses police training facility

Ulster Unionist Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said the incident had “shocked” him.

The incident took place at a PSNI training facility in Antrim

The PSNI has carried out a review of security arrangements at a police training facility in Antrim after a man wielding a knife was able to gain access to the grounds last month.

BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan show told listeners the man had waved a knife at two guards in a security hut before entering the complex on the town’s Steeple Road and attempting to access buildings.

The man (43) left the premises after 40 minutes and was subsequently arrested in relation to the incident on Sunday June 11. He is due to appear at Antrim Court on July 25.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed a “security breach” had taken place.

"A criminal investigation is underway and our enquiries are ongoing,” said a spokesperson.

"We take the safety of our officers and staff extremely seriously and, as a result of the incident, have conducted an internal review of site security in line with existing procedure.

"We can confirm that all buildings within the training facility were secured and no access was gained."

Policing Board members Mike Nesbitt (UUP) and Trevor Clarke (DUP), said they were concerned the Board had only been told about the incident three days ago.

They said they would be raising the issue with Chief Constable Simon Byrne at a meeting later this week.

Mr Nesbitt also questioned whether it was appropriate to have a private security form guarding PSNI facilities, a practice that has been in place for a number of years.

"We’re into Oscar Wilde territory in that one security breach – the one in Newtownards – might be written off as a misfortune; two looks like carelessness,” Mr Nesbitt told the Nolan Show.

"The fact that this happened is not acceptable. We need to have a frank discussion with the PSNI. I am very conscious of the budgetary constraints and because of those I have questioned whether this policy of civilianisation of services like people being on the gates is appropriate.”

A G4S Secure Solutions UK spokesperson said: "We take all matters of security very seriously.

"Any investigations into any matters of concern are conducted in conjunction with the PSNI and, if necessary, corrective measures put in place."