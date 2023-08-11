PSNI data breach: DUP’s Paisley calls for Parliament to be recalled over crisis

The DUP’s Ian Paisley has written to the Speaker of the House of Comments requesting Parliament be recalled to debate the PSNI data breach crisis.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show, Mr Paisley – a former member of the Policing Board – said the issue is of “national importance” and should be discussed at Westminster.

His comments come after PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne revealed the force is working to verify claims dissident republicans have in their possession the details of thousands of officers and staff that were inadvertently made public this week.

Mr Paisley said he has also written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman over the “catastrophic disaster”.

“I want to know what action the Home Secretary and the Government is going to take regarding this,” he said.

The DUP MP said the PSNI cannot afford to deal with the compensation claims that will come in because of the data breach, and also needs assistance in terms of managing the situation.

“This really does require assistance nationally and I’ve flagged that up with the Home Secretary. I’ve also written to the Speaker of Parliament," he added.

“This is of such national importance, where even MI5 activities have been affected by this.

“I’ve asked the Speaker would he consider recalling Parliament so we can fully address these matters publicly and give some reassurance, and also point to ways in which this can be resolved.

“I think Parliament should be recalled on this national security issue.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Mr Byrne said he was “deeply sorry” about the “industrial-scale breach of data”.

“An early worst case scenario that we have been dealing with is that third parties would attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or indeed cause harm to our officers and staff,” he said.

“We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp, and as we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk that they face.”

He added that the PSNI has not yet been able to verify the claim and the priority “has to be remaining alert to the safety and welfare of both officers and staff as we deal with this unprecedented incident”.