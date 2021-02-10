PSNI officer suffered mild concussion in Ormeau Road Sean Graham massacre memorial arrest

Police at the scene of the Sean Graham bookmakers shooting as family members and survivors lay flowers.

A police officer suffered a mild concussion during a controversial arrest at a memorial event for the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers massacre.

Two police officers have been at the centre of a public fallout after intervening when coming across a crowd on the Ormeau Road on Friday.

It resulted in the arrest of Mark Sykes, a victim who had been shot multiple times in the atrocity.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne apologised for the officers’ actions saying they did not reflect the values of the PSNI, but he has since been criticised for acting before the Police Ombudsman can complete her investigation.

One of the officers has been placed on suspension while the other has been repositioned.

It has now been reported on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme that one of the officers suffered a mild concussion after being attacked by someone in the crowd.

There is no suggestion that Mr Sykes was involved.

It also emerged that the Police Federation of Northern Ireland, who represent rank and file officers, is to lodge a legal appeal to reverse the officer’s suspension.

Political motivations for the arrest have also been played down, as one of the officers is a Catholic from the Republic of Ireland who joined to increase the representation of nationalists in the PSNI.

Mr Sykes had previously said the arrest should never have happened. He estimated that around 15 people attended the memorial event, whereas the PSNI had said the figure was closer to 30.

He said he was unsure of exactly how current Covid restrictions should have applied to the gathering.

"I now know that the regulation is six but there's 25 for funerals.... We had prayers. There was a prayer service going on," he told the BBC.

He admitted to swearing at the officer who spoke to him, but insisted he had not been physically aggressive.

He was later released after being detained by police.

"I didn't get up on Friday morning to be arrested. I am sure the person who arrested me didn't get up on Friday morning to arrest me," he said.

"But somebody decided to arrest me on Friday and I think we need to get to the bottom of that.”