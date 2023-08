PSNI hasn’t acted to remove online document listing details of 11 staff despite being informed of its existence by the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week

The names are still available online, but the PSNI has not acted to have them removed. Photo: Annette Riedl/picture alliance/Getty

The full names of police officers, some of them involved in intelligence and the serious crime unit, have remained on the internet two days after the Belfast Telegraph drew the PSNI’s attention to yet another data breach.