Public confused by Belfast’s pest control services, say councillors

Tenants don’t know who to turn to as rat problem increases

Belfast councillors have said there is “confusion” and “misinformation” regarding the city’s pest control service.

At the council’s People and Communities Committee this week, councillors complained the public were not aware of the current status of the council pest control service, which resumed this week with indoor service appointments, but only for private rented sector owner-occupied residences.

Elected representatives said people in the social housing sector were being “batted back and forth” between the Housing Executive and the council, and some were paying private firms. The council states the Housing Executive and Housing Associations now have responsibility for pest control on social housing in the present pandemic situation, a role that was previously covered by the council.

Sinn Fein councillor Matt Garrett said there was “confusion” within the public and asked for a memorandum of understanding between the council and the Housing Executive to show both acknowledged their duties.

He added: “It has been raised with me that advice was given for people to go to the Housing Executive and Housing Associations, who are replying it isn’t their job or their role to do it. Other people have brought in private contractors. This is taking money from people who need it the most.”

DUP councillor Nicola Verner said: “The misinformation out there is ridiculous. There are tenants that are begging Housing Executive or Housing Associations to come in and sort out pest control issues that are on the rise to levels that I have never seen before.

“They are getting batted back and forward, and we need to write to the

Housing Executive and Association to remind them of the role they need to play.”

She stated that NI Water also had to “step up,” with sewage breakages compounding the increased rat problem. She added enforcement was also required on the owners of undeveloped wasteland, as well as action on unadopted land.

A council report states the pandemic had a “significant impact” on front line services such as pest control.

It says: “We re-introduced the pest control service in September 2020, albeit in a very limited way. Risk assessments and the various control measures meant that very few home treatments could be carried out and only for the most vulnerable and where significant public health issues were identified. Most visits were restricted to external only, with officers providing advice and information.”

It adds: “In recent months with transmission rates reducing and the easing of government restrictions, the pest control team has been working with Corporate Health and Safety to carry out further risk assessments, using the less than two metre template, and to put in place additional safety measures to enable home treatments to resume at the beginning of June.

“The proposed safe system of work will require more time for each visit and

in between visits, as officers have a list of questions to ask the householder before entering the property, and they will be required to change their PPE between visits.

“The safety measures will impact on the number of treatments that can be

completed in a day and there is the potential for a long waiting list to

build up very quickly. This is a concern to both staff and the trade

unions because of the negative impact this can have on customer

perception of the service and subsequently on staff morale.

“In order to manage the waiting list it is proposed, in the first instance,

to only carry out treatments in private rented sector and owner

occupied property and to continue to refer the tenants of social housing

to the Housing Executive and Housing Associations. This approach will

be supported by sewer baiting, external assessments and drain testing

for defects as required regardless of tenure.”