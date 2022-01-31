Public urged to help combat rising hate crime attacks in Northern Ireland

Hate Crime Bill will be taken forward in the next Assembly mandate.

A public consultation has been launched into a bill which could include sectarian attacks, misogyny and transmisogyny in hate crime law.

Justice Minister Naomi Long released the Hate Crime Bill consultation today and has called for views to inform the development of the bill.

In the PSNI’s most recent statistics recording incidents of crimes with hate as a motivating factor, there were more hate crimes recorded across each “hate motivation strand” between October 2020 and September 2021, compared to the previous 12 months — with the exception of transphobic incidents.

In that period, there were 864 hate motivated crimes involving racism, 265 homophobic crimes, 802 sectarian crimes, 78 disability crimes, 53 crimes involving faith or religion and 37 transphobic crimes.

Launching the consultation into the Hate Crime Bill, Ms Long said when someone is targeted because of who they are, where they are from, or what they believe is “simply unacceptable”.

“More than that, it is wrong and it is criminal,” she continued. “Hate crime can take many forms and as a society we all need to play our part in helping to combat it.”

The public consultation will be undertaken in two phases.

Phase one, which was launched today and runs for eight weeks, will publicly consult on a number of policy issues currently being developed for the forthcoming bill, with plans for a second public consultation in the new mandate on the remaining issues.

It focuses on a new statutory aggravation model, which will allow the hate factor of an offence to be recognised at the start of the investigation stage, through to the prosecution process and conviction.

The definition of sectarianism and a proposed sectarian aggravator in the context of hate crime is also included, as well as special measures and protection from cross-examination for victims of hate crime, and the exploration of misogyny and transmisogyny in hate crime law.

Ms Long said in order to tackle hate crime in Northern Ireland through any bill, it must be built on recommendations from a comprehensive and wide-ranging independent review of hate crime legislation commissioned by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and carried out by Judge Desmond Marrinan.

“My department has already engaged in a series of targeted workshops with partners and presentations have also been provided to organisations as a pre-cursor to this public consultation, including those who represent victims of hate crime protected categories, to keep them informed of progress and hear their views on any particular issues of interest,” added Ms Long.

“We must do all we can to protect victims of hate crime and we must also try to prevent these incidents happening in the first place.

“We now have a real opportunity to put effective and robust legislation in place.

“I am keen to hear from organisations and individuals on how we take these recommendations forward and would encourage as many people as possible to share their thoughts through this consultation.”

The consultation is available now on the DoJ website.