PUP distances itself from John Kyle protocol benefits comments

The PUP has moved to distance itself from comments made by Belfast Councillor John Kyle.

Dr Kyle highlighted the advantages of the Northern Ireland Protocol if it was reworked in a BBC interview.

He told The View programme there was potential in the protocol if fundamental changes were made, after which it could offer “unique advantages”.

In a statement on Friday morning, the PUP restated its position: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Protocol must go.

“Dr Kyle gave his personal opinion on the protocol. He is entitled to do so but this is not the position of our party. Our position remains unchanged and is as set out in our constitutional statement.”

Party leader Billy Hutchinson earlier this month withdrew support for the Good Friday Agreement, which the former loyalist prisoner helped negotiate, due to the party's opposition to the protocol, a move revealed by the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Hutchinson claimed the principle of consent contained within the agreement had been shown to be a “deceptive snare” due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and was aimed at protecting “merely the symbolism rather than substance of the union”.

Most other unionist politicians also want the protocol, which was agreed in 2019 as a way to help prevent checks at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, scrapped entirely or significantly reworked because it involves keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

It has created difficulties for some businesses and unionists said this undermines their place in the UK.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Kyle said: "If we address those serious problems, if we see that there needs to be fundamental change in the Northern Ireland Protocol, then there are also significant opportunities there.

"Businesses in Northern Ireland will be able to export to the European Union without the regulatory restrictions that are placed on all other businesses in Great Britain.

"They will also have access to the UK internal market that other businesses in the EU do not have access to, so we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the UK internal market and the EU market.

"We are in a unique position that gives us an opportunity that no one else has, and we need to look at ways to exploit that."

He called on unionism to "stand back and look at the opportunities". Mr Kyle said he believed much of "civic unionism" believed what he believed and that he had received messages of support for his position.

In September, Billy Hutchinson signed a letter along with the leaders of the Ulster Unionist Party, Democratic Unionist Party and Traditional Unionist Voice which set out opposition to the protocol.

It read: "We, the undersigned Unionist Political Leaders, affirm our opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, its mechanisms and structures and reaffirm our unalterable position that the Protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland's position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom."