Quarter of young people in Republic ‘don’t know’ if they support Good Friday Agreement and one third think it’s ok to say ‘up the Ra’, survey indicates

Rioting in Falls road area of west Belfast in August, 1969 at start of The Troubles

One in four young people in the Republic of Ireland say they “don’t know” if they support the Good Friday Agreement and one third think it is socially acceptable to say “up the Ra”.

Those are the findings of a new survey conducted by The Sunday Times and Behaviour & Attitudes, which also shows half of young people in the Republic acknowledge they do not fully understand the history of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The poll, which questioned 1,000 people between October 27 and November 8, also shows of those aged 18-34, 69% said they support the Good Friday Agreement which brought relative peace to Northern Ireland.

The level of support is much lower than among older generations, with 81% of those aged 35-54 and 87% of those above 55-years-old saying they support the peace accord.

It chimes with an understanding of the Troubles demonstrated in the survey among younger generations, with just 42% of those aged 18-34 saying they fully understand the history of the Troubles.

The figure is significantly lower than the 66% of those above the age of 55 who say they fully understand the conflict.

Last month, members of the Republic of Ireland team were filmed appearing to chant “Ooh Ah Up the Ra” after beating Scotland to qualify for the Women’s World Cup. The team and their manager Vera Pauw later apologised.

Following on from the controversy, The Sunday Times poll asked young people their view, finding that 37% of those who responded under the age of 34 said they approved of the use of the phrase “up the Ra”, with 36% saying they did not approve and 27% saying they don’t know.

Again, this is higher than among older generations in the Republic, where just 29% of those aged 35-54 said they approved of using the phrase and 27% of those above the age of 55.

Meanwhile, on the back of previous comments by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill that there was “no alternative” to conflict during the Troubles, almost half of older voters - 46% of those over 55 and 44% of middle-aged voters aged between 34-55 - disagreed.

However, among the younger generation just 29% responded that there was always an alternative to violence and 33% said there was no alternative.

When it comes to interest in the history of the Troubles, again just 47% of younger people said they were interested, compared with 61% of those between 35-54 and 60% of those above the age of 55.

Responding to the results, John Doyle, professor of politics at Dublin City University and academic editor of the Analysing and Researching Ireland, North and South project, told The Sunday Times diverse generational understandings were partly down to different lived experiences of the Troubles.

“Overwhelmingly it’s because they didn’t live it,” he said.

“Older generations will think they understood it more as they lived through it and watched it on the news every day.

“Parents don’t talk to their children about the Troubles. Psychologists will say that’s natural, they want to distance themselves from something that’s violent, dangerous or traumatic. But the history books don’t teach it either.

“Under-25s are consuming most of their news online and particularly on social media, and with that they are consuming different news and different versions of history.

“Sinn Fein is by far the most popular party among young voters and certainly has the most professional social media operations.

“It has a strong influence on young voters’ view of history and it is not shy about it.

“Other parties have left open [interpretations of Northern Ireland’s history] through neglect.”