Queen seen smiling as she invites new prime minister Liz Truss to form government

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. PA Photo.Jane Barlow/PA Wire

New prime minister Liz Truss has officially met the Queen on Tuesday afternoon and was asked to take over from Boris Johnson by the monarch.

A photo from inside the drawing room at Balmoral showed the Queen smiling as she shook Liz Truss's hand.

Wearing a grey cardigan and pleated tartan skirt, the monarch also clutched a walking stick as she held an audience with the prime minister and invited her to form a government.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Liz Truss' team swiftly updated her Twitter profile to mark her new role.

"Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Leader of the Conservative Party. MP for South West Norfolk," the description states.

It is understood Ms Truss has left Balmoral after becoming the first prime minister of the Queen's reign to be appointed by the monarch at her private Scottish home in Balmoral.

The new PM is the 15th premier of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Ms Truss, who was joined by her husband Hugh O'Leary, said her goodbyes to the Queen's private secretary and her equerry in a reception hallway and was waved off by the royal aides.

Meanwhile, Ireland's premier has congratulated Ms Truss on becoming prime minister, saying he hopes to reach an agreement on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheal Martin said in a statement: "I wish to extend my congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment today as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"A shared history and close ties of people, of economy, and of culture link our two countries.

"A strong partnership between our two governments is vital to underpin the Good Friday Agreement and support peace and prosperity on these islands.

"I hope we can use the period ahead to prioritise EU-UK engagement and to reach agreed outcomes on the issues around implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I am committed to a strong and deep relationship between our countries, and to working in an open and constructive way with Prime Minister Truss.

"I look forward to our close co-operation and early engagement as we face important issues on these islands and globally."