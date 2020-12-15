Questions on past dominate launch of NI's special events to mark centenary

Secretary of State reveals few specific details of next year's £3m celebration of milestone

The Secretary of State's launch of Northern Ireland's centenary branding for 2021 was dominated by questions about the past.

Despite the attempt to focus on the future of Northern Ireland, attention was drawn back to that thorny issues that will inevitably be raised.

Few details were revealed about what the £3m plans for the centenary are.

However, Olympian Dame Mary Peters and Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney will feature alongside images of tourism and the economy in the branding for 'Our Story in the Making: NI Beyond 100'.

"This is a significant moment for the whole country and an opportunity to acknowledge Northern Ireland's contribution as a valued part of the United Kingdom," Brandon Lewis said.

"The way people have come together across communities to support each other through Covid bodes well for the future.

"Next year is the time to shine a light on what makes Northern Ireland so special, and to look forward to a bright future."

But the branding launch was overshadowed by continuing issues over legacy and equality.

The Secretary of State praised the NI Executive for the way it has handled internal differences throughout Covid.

But when quizzed over the fallout from the funeral of leading republican Bobby Storey, which was attended by Sinn Fein ministers during a period of restrictions, he said that no one should be above the law.

"One of the things we've learnt throughout Covid is that guidelines matter," he said.

"In the last few weeks we've seen discussions on changes to Covid regulations but they've found a way to work through that, even after what happened at the republican funeral.

"It's great credit to the NI Executive, all the parties But it's important to understand that everybody should be treated the same, that's how the rule of law works."

First Minister Arlene Foster said the 2021 centenary will at times be about reflection, commemoration and celebration but it must also be about looking forward to the new century of Northern Ireland.

"It must be about the next generations and building a Northern Ireland within which our grandchildren can be educated, live, work and grow old," she said.

"The Northern Ireland of 1921 was of its time. The Northern Ireland of the new century must be of ours. In 1921 we were world leaders in ships, rope and textiles. For 2021 we have now established new industries of fintech, cybersecurity, film and television and advanced manufacturing.

"Those who refuse to engage with the centenary are mistaken and should use this announcement to re-examine their decision."

When a consultative group, the NI Centenary Forum, was established in September to discuss plans to make the event, neither Sinn Fein or the SDLP accepted invitations to take part.

Sinn Fein MLA and Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that while republicans opposed to partition will not celebrate the centenary, they will respect that others will do so.

"There will be celebrations for some people; for other people it is a period of reflection to look at the impact that partition has had on this island for 100 years and all the negative consequences that have flowed from that," he said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said it was inevitable there would be opposing views.

"Those of us who love Northern Ireland and cherish its place within the UK will quite rightly want to celebrate," he said.

"Inevitably, there will be those who take a different view, and in a free society they are quite entitled to do so, but that will not detract from those of us who are proud to call this place home."

One of the main issues Northern Ireland is still struggling to deal with is the legacy of the Troubles and the Secretary of State said the UK Government was right to be taking its time.

"We've still sadly got over 3,500 deaths where we want to get that information out there," he said. "We have a duty to find a way forward so the next generations can start looking forward more and more."

In an hour-long online forum hosted by the UK's leading political think tank Policy Exchange, Mr Lewis also said Northern Ireland has a huge opportunity to benefit once the UK's departure from the European Union is finalised.

"There is a very strong and growing confidence that Northern Ireland will be in a very good position as part of the UK. I think people will find that the opportunities will be there in a much smoother way that people expect.

"But the future of Northern Ireland is in the hands of the people of Northern Ireland. As an integral part of the UK, Northern Ireland will have a unique place to prosper in the years ahead."