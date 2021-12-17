Quinn probe police ‘must exhaust all lines of enquiry’, says DUP man

A DUP Assembly member has said police investigating the murder of Paul Quinn must “exhaust all lines of enquiry” regardless of where that leads them.

Newry and Mourne MLA William Irwin was speaking after it was confirmed that Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy had spoken to the Garda about the 2007 killing.

Mr Quinn’s parents said that they had been informed by the Garda that Mr Murphy had presented for interview in recent weeks.

While the IRA never publicly admitted responsibility for Paul’s murder, it was later claimed that the brutal killing was carried out in revenge for a run in the 21-year-old had with the son of a senior IRA man.

Mr Murphy said in 2007 that he spoke to IRA members about the murder and had been told the IRA was not involved.

It is the reported conversation with members of the IRA after Mr Quinn’s death that gardai are believed to have spoken to Mr Murphy about.

Confirming the meeting took place, Sinn Fein MLA Mr Murphy said: “I can confirm that I have met with the Gardai in relation to the murder of Paul Quinn.

“In light of the ongoing investigation I have no further comment to make at this stage. I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it to the Gardai or PSNI.” The victim’s dad Stephen Quinn told the Shattered Lives podcast by Star journalist Paul Healy that Mr Murphy “went to the guards now, just a couple of weeks ago. It took him a while but he went”.

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “The monsters responsible for this heinous crime would not look out of place in some of the world’s most evil and oppressive regimes. Sinn Fein must encourage all republicans to tell the truth about the murder. Sinn Fein claims to oppose an amnesty but they have let down the Quinn family time and time again.I welcome the fact the police investigation into this murder remains a live process. Investigators have a duty to exhaust all lines of enquiry, regardless of where, or to whom, that leads.”

Paul Quinn was brutally beaten to death in a Monaghan barn in October 2007.