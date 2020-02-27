Quinns urge Conor Murphy to 'do right thing' as Sinn Fein meeting hears MLA 'has nothing to apologise for'

The parents of Paul Quinn have urged Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy to "do the right thing" and publicly state their murdered son was not a criminal.

Breege and Stephen Quinn released a statement on Thursday morning acknowledging the progress made on the issue over the past few weeks, but said "the only obstacle in the way now is Conor Murphy".

They were speaking after a Sinn Fein supporter told Finance Minister Mr Murphy he had "nothing to apologise for" at a party rally in Newry on Wednesday night.

The comments, from a man identified as 'Kevin' from Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, were met with a rousing applause by the 700 people in attendance.

"I would like to say to Conor, what you said a couple of years ago, you have absolutely, categorically nothing to apologise for," he said.

Neither Mr Murphy nor Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald responded to the comment.

The Irish Independent has established Mr Murphy was known to Kevin from playing football in the Crossmaglen area.

The Quinn family said Mr Murphy "knows what is required" if the family are to sit down and talk to him.

"We understand Mary Lou McDonald prefers for this to be done away from the airwaves, but we have endured 13 years of a slur and we will as always seek justice and apply pressure on our own terms," the statement read.

They said they "respect Mrs McDonald for her part in loosening Sinn Fein's position on Paul's murder but we are still not satisfied".

"We repeat our call on Conour Murphy to say the simple words, that Paul Quinn was not a criminal. He must also go to the PSNI and Gardai with the names of the IRA men he spoke to in Cullyhanna," the statement read.

"We have been doing this for 13 years. It is now time for Conor Murphy to do the right thing and help deliver justice for Paul."

Paul Quinn was brutally murdered in 2007 after clashing with the son of a local IRA commander.

In the wake of his death Mr Murphy said that he was involved in criminality. He issued a formal apology to the family for his comments earlier this month, but stopped short of saying Mr Quinn was not a criminal.

Mr Quinn was lured from his Cullyhanna home in south Armagh to a barn in Oram, Monaghan where a 12-strong gang beat him with baseball bats and nail-studded cudgels.

Every major bone in his body below his neck was broken in the attack.

His hands were so badly broken, they couldn't hold rosary beads in the coffin.