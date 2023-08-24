Rally organised following ‘disgraceful’ Nazi flag incident at Belfast mosque

An anti-racism group has encouraged people to stand against “poisonous ideologies”.

Imam and president of the Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry, Jamal Iweida. Pic: Peter Morrison

Those behind the erection of Nazi flags close to a west Belfast mosque “do not speak for the people of this area”, the organisers of a community rally in solidarity with local Muslims have said.

Flags bearing the Swastika symbol and SS insignia were hung on lamp posts close to the Belfast Iqraa Mosque in the Sunnymeade area of Dunmurry earlier this week.

They were discovered by a woman and her children as they arrived for morning prayers at around 5.30am on Wednesday.

The PSNI has said it is treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

The incident was roundly condemned by local political representatives and a rally has now been organised in a show of solidarity with the local Muslim community.

Organisers United Against Racism Belfast said the rally – which will take place on Saturday August 26 at 2pm in Dunmurry Park – would give people the chance to “face down the far-right”.

"Nazi flags were recently erected outside Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry in a disgraceful attempt to intimidate our local Muslim community,” they said.

“The racists involved do not speak for the people of this area.

“The far-right wants to divide by demonising ethnic minorities and whipping up Islamophobia. We need to stamp it out.

“United Against Racism is calling on everyone to mobilise against the fascists on Saturday, 2pm, at Dunmurry Park.

“We are encouraging all residents, community organisations, trade unions, religious groups, and left political forces to face down the far-right and their poisonous ideologies.

“We cannot let them get a foothold here and to spread their lies and hate. No Pasarán.”

It comes after Jamal Iweida, imam and president of Iqraa Mosque, said the incident had brought fear into the hearts of all those who worship there.

"This was an act of intimidation and it is extremely worrying,” Mr Iweida said.

"Everyone who uses the centre, which includes many young people, is concerned by what has happened. Parents are very worried about the safety of their children and a lot of people are scared.”

"These symbols are very strong and aggressive. Everyone knows what they mean and what they represent. It is the absolute embodiment of racism, and in this case, Islamophobia.

"The vast majority of locals share our concerns and have gone out of their way to express disgust at these flags and show us support.”

Meanwhile, the incident has also been condemned by the Methodist Church in Ireland (MCI), which said it was “particularly offensive”.

"These flags have no place anywhere in Northern Ireland but it is particularly offensive when they are used to frighten or intimidate religious minorities in our midst,” said President the Rev David Turtle.

"We encourage all in our community to help the PSNI in their investigation of these disgraceful actions and we offer our prayerful support to all who feel threatened by them.”