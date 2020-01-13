Ralph Hewitt: The question that got under Boris Johnson's skin

After meeting Boris Johnson for the second time since he became Prime Minister, I couldn't have imagined getting under his skin quite so much.

The surroundings and relaxed atmosphere of Tayto Castle in Tandragee during his November election campaign seemed a world away when I spoke to him yesterday in Stormont's Great Hall.

My question to the Prime Minister was whether his visit to Northern Ireland was simply a photo opportunity or publicity stunt. I thought to myself: "What's the best way I can put this without annoying Boris?"

That thought was still in my head as he began to call out the names of journalists who had been allowed to quiz the most powerful man in the country.

Then it came.

Mr Johnson announced, "Ralph Hewitt from the Belfast Telegraph", and I just blurted the question out - immediately forgetting how I would pose it to him.

He looked and me and angrily asked, "really?", "photo opportunity?" and "publicity stunt?"

I just wanted the floor to swallow me up at that point.

But in his usual fashion the PM quickly reneged and was happy to answer as he gave his backing to the new power-sharing Assembly.

He said with a smile that the question was "a little bit harsh from the Belfast Telegraph" but it's safe to say there were no free boxes of Tayto crisps this time.