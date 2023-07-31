Recent Windsor Framework report exposes PM’s ‘blatant lies’ over sea border, says Jim Allister

The TUV leader said his party had “called it right” with their analysis.

A recent House of Lords report on the impact of the Windsor Framework has exposed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “blatant lies” about the end of the Irish sea border, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

The report – published last week by the Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland – found the Windsor Framework was an improvement on the NI Protocol, but that it did not resolve all its problems.

It found benefits included the easier movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland through the green lane, but said that for some businesses, the processes may be more burdensome than under the previous arrangements.

The Committee called on the UK Government to answer concerns highlighted by business and retailers, including the movement of livestock from NI to GB and back.

North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said the TUV had “called it right” when they dubbed the agreement the “Windsor Whitewash”, referring to claims made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a visit to Northern Ireland in February “blatant lies”.

“The blatant lies of the PM at the Lambeg Cola Cola plant, when he oversold the Windsor Framework as the end of the border in the Irish Sea, are now exposed for all to see,” he said.

"No matter how much the Prime Minister lied and others dithered and equivocated, it was abundantly clear that the Irish Sea Border stayed, that we remained in the EU’s single market for goods and under its Customs Code and, thus, GB was to continue to be designated a foreign country whose goods must be checked when entering the EU territory of Northern Ireland.

“As a colonial rule taker we remain subject to foreign law, jurisdiction and court. And all this for the political purpose of ensuring economic alignment, as a constitutional stepping stone, with the Republic.

“None of this has changed, indeed the recently published government guidance on the functioning of the Irish Sea border both confirms the reality of what HMG lied about and our detachment from GB. Even the supposedly easier ‘green lanes’ operate exclusively under EU law and oversight.”

“To have to even be in a ‘trusted trader scheme’ to trade within your own country is confirmation in itself of the constitutional wedge that is driving us apart.

“The practical and constitutional detriment of the Windsor Whitewash is matched only the folly of those who profess allegiance to the Union, but who want us to implement its destruction through operating what now must and can only be a Union-dismantling Stormont.

“To operate Stormont is to implement the very Protocol which itself, according to the Supreme Court, put Art 6 of the Acts of Union into suspension. To be a Protocol implementer is to ensure that Union-dismantling suspension is permanent.”

Former MP Nigel Dodds said the report had "completely debunked" the PM's comments

It comes after former DUP MP Nigel Dodds said the report had “completely debunked” the PM’s claims that the Windsor Framework would remove the Irish sea border.

Speaking to former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster on GB News, Lord Dodds said the report “has come to some very serious conclusions, that I think will make uncomfortable reading for the government”.

The former DUP deputy leader said the framework will make it worse for businesses, which "should worry everyone in NI".