Recognise NI exists: DUP’s Donaldson hits back at ‘retrograde’ language used by President Higgins over centenary invite

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has hit back at the Irish President over his reasons for declining an invitation to a centenary event with the Queen saying he should recognise Northern Ireland exists.

He said the president’s words were retrograde and disappointing.

"He talks about being the president of Ireland not the president of the Republic of Ireland. Despite the fact people voted to remove the territorial claim over Northern Ireland and that there was recognition in the constitution of the Republic of Ireland of the existence of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.

“[His language] is not forward thinking, it doesn’t recognise the reality that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

He also said he was disappointed the church-organised event had become political.

“It’s back to the old days when the president believes he is president of the whole island, which we all know he is not.”

He highlighted how the service had been organised by churches and not political parties and was done so on the basis of hope and reconciliation.

“The comments are not conducive to reconciliation…. many people in the Republic of Ireland will regret what have happened as I think there is goodwill.

He added: "Failing to recognise the existence of Northern Ireland really doesn’t help anyone.”

He said the matter had become political and he was disappointed it had been “dragged to that level”.

“I felt President Higgins would be above that and the four churches will be disappointed a service to promote hope and reconciliation – and my goodness we need that right now – has been really dragged down to this level.”

He said he felt the public would have many more pressing matters on their minds and “the fact we have to talk about this subject demonstrates how ridiculous this situation actually is”.

"I thought the president would have risen above the politics of all this.”

It emerged earlier this week that Mr Higgins declined an invitation to the event in Armagh organised by church leaders.

The president said that the religious event had become political and that his sole reason for not attending was “in relation to the title” of the event.

Speaking to the media in Rome on Thursday, he said: “What had once been an invitation to a religious service, or a religious event, had become, in fact, a political statement.

“What began as a religious service or reconciliation is now the celebrating, the marking, I think is the word used, the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland, it’s a different thing.”

The president also criticised “the DUP people” for failing to attend events in Northern Ireland he had taken part in.

Sir Jeffrey pointed out that members of the DUP did attend “many events” alongside the president.

“And I welcomed his participation in those events,” he said.

“I felt we were making real progress in terms of recognising and acknowledging our shared history and I think what has happened here is a retrograde step and it doesn’t help us move towards reconciliation.”

He added: “When we think of the standard set by the Queen, the boundaries she has crossed, the taboos she broke, the remarkable way she conducted herself which set the standard for reconciliation, it is truly disappointing President Higgins as the head of state for the Republic of Ireland really wasn’t able to step up on this occasion.”

The DUP leader highlighted how it was not just his party which called for President Higgins to reconsider his decision but his language only “continues the negative attitude” surrounding unionists.

“Unionists looking at this and listening to his language will be deeply disappointed, and it tells us a lot about the continuing negative attitude that there is towards unionists, our identity, where we stand and indeed the very existence of Northern Ireland itself,” said the MP.

He said his party’s boycott of north/south meetings was about practical, cooperative arrangements and with the protocol harming east/west arrangements they were withdrawing.

“This service, frankly, is not about politics and I am sorry it has been dragged to that level,” he said.

"It is not what I wanted.. it does not move us toward reconciliation.”

The DUP leader also said it was disappointing nationalist parties in Northern Ireland had also opted out of Northern Ireland Centenary events.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney speaking to the media outside Grand Central Hotel in Belfast. Pic: David Young/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney said there was "consultation" but no clear advice on the matter between his department and the president's team on the invite but he insisted Mr Higgins made the decision not to attend.

"There was consultation between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Aras on this issue and many other issues, but I can assure you President Higgins is the kind of person who makes his own decisions," he said.

"He listens to all perspectives and then makes a judgment for himself.

"And, you know, he's made his decision on this. He's given an explanation as to the basis for that decision and I think we need to respect that."

Asked if he would attend the service if invited, Mr Coveney said: "The Irish government hasn't received an invitation to the event that you refer to but if we do receive an invitation, of course, we'll give it serious consideration."

Mr Coveney said he was "not going to second-guess the decisions of the president of Ireland".

"He makes his own decisions and he makes his own judgment calls, and I respect that," he said.

.