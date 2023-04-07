Recording of Causeway meeting ‘tampered with’, councillor claims

A councillor has claimed the audio recording of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s monthly meeting was “tampered with”.

Padraig McShane has raised concerns about the recording of the meeting held on Tuesday March 7.

He said the section related to an interim injunction granted to the council.

Causeway council denied that it had been ‘tampered’ with, but said an extract had to be redacted to comply with relevant legislation.

Mr McShane, an independent member of Causeway council, was speaking at a meeting of the full council this week.

He said: “The audio recording for last week was tampered with relating to me asking a question about where the authority for [an interim] injunction came from.

“This has been removed from the audio recording. That audio recording is not meant to be tampered with and it’s a clear attempt to undermine the democratic process. Could you outline for me why that was tampered with and could you also outline for the council where the authority came from to take an injunction and essentially to usurp the democratic process?”

It wasn’t specified what the interim injunction relates to.

Mr McShane added: “Under chairman’s business last month I raised something about an interim injunction. The reporting restrictions have been lifted on it. Could you now highlight to the council where the authority came from for that injunction?”

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “It’s not on the agenda and I’m not going any further with it.”

He said the council would come back to the issue in committee.

However Mr McShane said that “this isn’t about going into committee and covering up and allowing people to come back with answers in committee where everything’s hidden”.

He added: “The pubic have a right to know if the audio recording is tampered with. What I’m saying, categorically, is that the audio recording was tampered with. It’s really concerning.

“You’re not allowed to tamper with the audio recording and it’s quite clear what part of the meeting was tampered with and why. That will become evident in a court some day and that’s really unfortunate. For this council, the last thing it needs is more court appearances.”

A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council spokesperson said: “The minutes of the previous council meeting were not ‘tampered’ with, but rather an extract had to be redacted as it fell within the bounds of information specified within Part 1 of Schedule 6 of the Local Government Act (Northern Ireland) 2014.

“This is stated on the council’s website with the relevant audio recording.”

Last week this newspaper reported that Causeway council and four senior officials had obtained an interim injunction preventing the publication of details of secret recordings made at council offices.

At the High Court last Friday, Mediahuis UK successfully challenged reporting restrictions preventing the Belfast Telegraph from reporting on the development.

An interim injunction granted to Causeway council and four senior officials on March 3 was accompanied by an order preventing reporting of those proceedings, the effect of which is akin to a super-injunction.

A continuation of the injunction preventing publication of information relating to the recordings was granted, with a new date of May 5 set for the interim injunction to be reviewed.