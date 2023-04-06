Exclusive | 

‘Releasing prisoners like us was GFA’s necessary evil, there wouldn't have been a peace deal without it'

Former UDA ‘C Company’ leader Johnny Adair and Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan reflect on their release from Maze Prison

Left: Johnny Adair walking free from Maze prison in September 1999. Right: Pat Sheehan, H Block Hunger Striker, replaced Kieran Doherty on the republican hunger strike in 1981. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

Allison MorrisBelfast Telegraph

It was one of the most contentious aspects of the Good Friday Agreement. The early release of paramilitary prisoners was criticised by many victims but considered central to securing loyalist and republican participation in the last days of the peace process.