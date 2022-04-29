Renewed call for unionist unity at Saintfield Orange Hall anti-protocol rally

Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band welcomed guest speakers and supporters to an anti-Protocol rally in Saintfield Orange Hall (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph).

Saintfield District L.O.L. No.5 hosted an Anti-Protocol Rally in Saintfield Orange Hall on Friday 29 April, 2022. Speakers included Baroness Kate Hoey, Ben Habib, Peter Weir (DUP), Stephen Cooper (TUV) and Philip Smith (UUP). (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

There have been renewed calls for unionist unity at the latest anti-protocol rally in Saintfield on Friday evening.

With less than a week before voters take to the polls and with the possibility of Sinn Fein emerging as the largest party in Stormont, DUP candidate Peter Weir joined the TUV’s Stephen Cooper at the event organised by Saintfield District 5 Orange Lodge.

The event was notable however for the lack of party leaders in attendance, with those attending the rallies more used to regular appearances from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister.

Despite UUP leader Doug Beattie previously saying his party would stop attending the rallies, Strangford candidate Philip Smith also shared the stage.

The party representatives appeared in the Orange Hall joined by Baroness Kate Hoey and former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib.

The event in Saintfield is the latest in a series of rallies protesting against the Northern Ireland protocol, with parades in Ballymena and Bangor also being held on Saturday in the run-up to the final days of campaigning.

Addressing the crowd in the hall, Mr Weir claimed the protocol is impacting Northern Ireland beyond simply the constitution and made an appeal for unionist parties to work together – a familiar call at several of the previous rallies.

“[The protocol] feeds through to the cost-of-living crisis we’re experiencing. It’s critical it’s removed,” the DUP candidate said.

“But the way to do that is by showing that the whole of unionism is united in this.

“That’s why it’s vital that unionism maximises representation across the board in next week’s election.”

The DUP has previously claimed the Irish Sea border needs to be scrapped before they will re-enter the Stormont Executive following the election.

“We want to ensure Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is secure. That necessitates removing the Irish Sea border, which impacts on all of us all,” Mr Weir added.

“The quicker that happens, the sooner political and economic stability in Northern Ireland will be restored.”

The TUV’s Mr Cooper told those gathered the 1998 Good Friday Agreement “formalised the appeasement process we endure presently, rewarding terrorists and snubbing victims”, before launching an attack on the post-Brexit trading arrangements of the protocol.

“Let me make it crystal clear for the avoidance of doubt, it has to go in all its forms,” he said.

“As the protocol unites the island economically, in tandem with the structures mentioned above from the Belfast Agreement, the all-Ireland dynamic is being pursued incessantly by our enemies.

“I hear of a desire for unity from many in our community.

“I agree, we must stand united against the incessant green tide threatening to subsume our beloved Northern Ireland into an all-Ireland Republic.”

Mr Cooper called on unionists to agree not to nominate a deputy First Minister in the event of Sinn Fein emerging as the largest party and said unionists should “not function” Stormont while the protocol remains.

“This is my pledge on behalf of TUV, we will guarantee both of these principles will be upheld, it is my fervent hope that the rest of the unionist family can commit to the same here tonight,” he added.

“United we stand, divided we fall.’’